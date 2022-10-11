Late arrivals to the beach always tend to shake things up on Bachelor in Paradise — and last week, Rodney Mathews proved to be no exception. After having a good conversation with Rodney, Teddi Wright realized “there might be something missing with Andrew [Spencer],” and ultimately left the resort early.

It didn’t take too long for Rodney to find another potential Paradise connection, though. In the show’s Oct. 10 episode — the same night of Teddi’s departure — he was approached by Lace Morris, and the pair seemed to click right away. “This handsome man lights up the beach,” she said in a confessional. “His big, white, pearly teeth and his big smile — it was just the energy we all needed.”

After flirting by the bar, Rodney and Lace ended the evening with a makeout session on the beach — a turn of events that left their fellow Paradise residents a little perplexed. “I didn’t want to look, but I couldn’t stop looking,” resident Bachelor Nation reaction man Justin Glaze said. “I’m like, ‘Is anyone else seeing this?’ This may be the most shocking couple in Paradise history.”

If you’re wondering whether Rodney and Lace are still together after Paradise, that’s not clear just yet — and their respective Instagram accounts don’t give anything away. However, there are Bachelor in Paradise spoilers out there if you’re so inclined. If you’re not, well, stop here — because there are spoilers for Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 ahead!

According to Reality Steve, Lace does reportedly give Rodney her rose at the next ceremony. However, the Bachelor Nation expert writes that there’s a Love Island-esque switch-up on the way, in which the current couples will be separated in order to meet with new singles. Sadly, if the spoilers turn out to be true, this is where Rodney and Lace’s relationship on Bachelor in Paradise comes to an end because Rodney is said to pursue a woman who’s new to the beach instead.

If he’s not with Lace anymore, what might the future hold for BiP fave Rodney? Back in May, his bestie Nayte Olukoya told Bachelor Happy Hour what he deserved in a relationship. “[He] can get thrown into any group of people at any time, and this guy is just on it,” Nayte said — adding that he needs someone who will “let Rodney be Rod, and never try to hold him back, or change the type of person he is.”