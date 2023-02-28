After matching, splitting, and then rematching on Netflix’s Perfect Match, Chloe Veitch dubbed her relationship with Shayne Jansen an “absolute bloody roller coaster.” While on their final date, she expressed doubts about their future, citing a communication breakdown during an earlier argument and how the Love Is Blind alum sometimes doesn’t handle situations the right way.

But Shayne was able to alleviate her fears, assuring Chloe that he was fully committed and “willing to do whatever it takes” to make their relationship work after filming wrapped. Her response? “You are my perfect match,” she told him, before joking, “Now put a baby in me.”

Later in the Perfect Match season finale, the alum of both Too Hot to Handle and The Circle admitted to host Nick Lachey that she and Shayne “had a few tiffs” and had some things to work on in their relationship. Regardless, she stood by her decision for them to leave Panama together and continue dating outside of the show. “I don’t care about anyone else’s opinions of us,” Chloe said. “I know that I am certain that Shayne is my perfect match.”

Shayne, for his part, explained that this was his first time “getting back into the dating world” after he and Natalie Lee split on Love Is Blind. “I wanted to leave the house twice, and I’m so thankful that I honestly did not do it because it would have been the biggest mistake I’ve ever made,” he added.

Shayne’s ex, Natalie, referenced him wanting to leave when she claimed in January that he signed up for the show while they were still together. Despite breaking up on Love Is Blind, the pair reconciled after cameras stopped rolling in June 2021 but ended things again in November 2021. They saw each other again at the show’s reunion in March 2022, and Perfect Match began filming shortly afterward. According to Natalie, Shayne texted her “numerous times” from the new series’ Panama set. “He wanted to leave midway through filming because he still had feelings for me after we saw each other for [the] first time since our breakup at the reunion show taping,” she claimed.

Natalie also offered a major clue that Shayne and Chloe are no longer together. Adding that they spoke again after Perfect Match filming wrapped, she said that Shayne still wanted to reconcile, but she decided to stay broken up. In response, he admitted that he texted Natalie, “I love you more than anything” before heading to Panama, but denied they were still together when he joined the cast.

Meanwhile, Chloe also seemed to confirm she and Shayne aren’t still dating. First, she posted about dating someone who went back to their ex, referring to an ex again shortly afterward. Then, she appeared in several late February TikTok videos with Natalie and Ines Tazi, who also briefly dated Shayne on Perfect Match. It seems there are no hard feelings, though; in a comment on Natalie’s Feb. 24 post, Chloe wrote, “*no hate we love Shayne . . . we all just have one thing in common!”

It now seems that one thing is that they previously dated Shayne.