Spoilers ahead for Perfect Match Season 1. The aim of Perfect Match is to, well, find the perfect match — or at least couple up with someone willing to fake it until the end. Season 1 brought together cast members from shows like Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, and The Mole and challenged them to compatibility tests, all while giving the winners of each round the ability to play matchmaker or break up established couples.

It was messy and chaotic, but several couples emerged by the season’s end. The final episode of Season 1 saw Dom Gabriel and Georgia Hassarati named the show’s perfect match, and they won an all-expenses-paid vacation to anywhere in the world. “I already won the moment Georgia chose me,” Dom said. Meanwhile, though Joey Sasso and Kariselle Snow didn’t win, they revealed that they were engaged. “We don’t have to be the Perfect Match because we already are a perfect match,” Joey declared.

Netflix has not confirmed if there will be a Perfect Match Season 2, but the show will likely be greenlit for more seasons. According to Variety, it was the second most popular show on Netflix during the week it debuted, falling just behind Penn Badgley’s You. And considering Netflix has quite a few reality TV shows in the stables, there’s no shortage of singles for a future season to introduce. Here’s everything else we know about a new season.

Netflix

Perfect Match Season 2 Potential Premiere Date

We don’t yet know when a potential second season of Perfect Match could debut. It’s difficult to predict because if we look at Netflix’s other reality shows like Love Is Blind, The Circle, and Too Hot To Handle, the wait between seasons has varied from anywhere between six months to over a year. But if the show is renewed soon, it’s possible a new season could debut by the end of 2023.

Perfect Match Season 2 Cast

Though some contestants have found love on Netflix’s dating shows, plenty of new singles could bring the romance — and the drama — in a future season. Since Season 1 featured Savannah Palacio from The Circle Season 2, it wouldn’t be farfetched for them to call up Terilisha Godwin-Pierce for Season 2 — and maybe even bring back Savannah for some extra drama. There’s Dominique Defoe from Too Hot To Handle Season 4, who announced she was bisexual after the series ended and who could make Perfect Match a lot more interesting. Or there’s also pilates instructor Raven Ross from Love Is Blind Season 3, who SK Alagbada allegedly cheated on after proposing to her twice. And then, of course, there are all the singles from Sexy Beasts, who, like Kariselle, would likely relish the chance to date without hiding behind a giant mask of prosthetics and fur.

We’ll update this post as more information about Perfect Match Season 2 becomes available.