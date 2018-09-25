Former GBBO Contestants Say Competing Can Be Expensive

There are so many behind-the-scenes details I want to know about when it comes to The Great British Bake Off. Namely, how do they make it so every chocolate challenge falls on the hottest day of the year, and how many tubs of hair gel do they have on standby for Paul? And I haven't even got to the contestants yet. They must spend an awful lot on ingredients; testing recipes, maybe testing them again, and then making their final dishes on the show. But are The Great British Bake Off contestants paid? Because it looks like taking part could get quite expensive.

Sophie Faldo, the 2017 Bake Off winner, previously explained to the Metro that contestants have to pay for their own ingredients during the audition process – but are given an “allowance” if they do make it to the tent.

Frances Quinn, 2013's winner, said the same to Cosmopolitan but added that "it's still expensive." Sometimes contestants would bring their own ingredients to make sure the bake was just right, Quinn explained. “Even bananas,” she said. “If you need the really ripe ones if you're making a banoffee pie and the ones they got in from the online order were green. You have to take it to the next level.”

During an interview with the Radio Times from August 2017, former Bake Off presenter Sandi Toksvig brought up the same issue, saying it's "not something that gets talked about." She went on: "To some of them [the contestants], just buying the ingredients to practise at home has pushed them to the limit in terms of their finances."

Channel 4

But what about the winner? Well, there's no cash prize or pot of gold at the end, just a sense of pride and a low bank balance. Actually, to be more accurate, "The baker who emerges victorious from the tent is then handed some flowers and a glass cake stand. That’s their prize to take away," the Mirror reported. It's what the bakers do after the show has aired that can be lucrative. Contestants like Nadiya Hussain, Liam Charles, Edd Kimber, and Ruby Tandor have gone on to publish books, appear on podcasts, and host TV shows.

While the contestants aren't given a fee, the judges and presenters are paid pretty handsomely. In fact, they've been given a big pay rise ever since the show moved from the BBC to Channel Four. Metro reported that Paul Hollywood signed a three-year contract for £1.2 million following the move, which works out at £400,000 per series. Although Prue Leith’s salary has not been confirmed, reports suggest she is netting around £200,000 a series, Metro writes. According to The Sun, Noel received a reported £150,000 pay rise to keep him on the show following Sandi Toksvig’s departure. GBBO’s latest presenter Matt Lucas’ salary hasn’t been reported on.