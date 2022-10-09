Brad Pitt & Margot Robbie Join Forces In Larger-Than-Life Babylon Trailer

From La La Land to Whiplash, Oscar-award-winning Damien Chazelle is known for his jazz-infused projects, and Babylon is yet another thrilling watch. Starring the likes of Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, the film boasts a stellar cast. The explosive trailer has left fans excited and curious about what they can expect from this hotly-anticipated release. Find out everything there is to know about Babylon, below.

Babylon Plot

Set in 1920s Hollywood, the golden age of jazz and glamour, Babylon sees the rise and fall of several dreamers, driven by ambition in an extremely party-driven setting. The film focuses on a mix of historical and fictional characters, including characters based on the actors of that era.

The screenplay was developed and written by Chazelle, and the director spoke about why he chose this Hollywood era and Babylon’s themes to Vanity Fair. “Everything is shifting underneath people’s feet, and I became really fascinated by the human cost of disruption at that magnitude, at a time when there was no road map, when everything was just new and wild,” he shared.

Babylon Cast

Brad Pitt portrays Jack Conrad, with fellow Hollywood acting heavyweight Tobey Maguire portraying famous British comedian Charlie Chaplin. Meanwhile, Margot Robbie plays ​​Nellie LaRoy, with Diego Calva bringing the character of Manny Torres to life. You can also expect to see Olivia Wilde, Meryl Streep, Samara Weaving, and Emma Stone feature in the film.

And Phoebe Tonkin (Bloom), Spike Jonze (Her), Li Jun Li (The Exorcist), Jean Smart, (Mare of Easttown), Katherine Waterstone (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore) also appear.

Babylon Trailer

Speaking at the Toronto International Film Festival, where the trailer debuted, Chazelle said: “After the quietness of First Man, I wanted to do something boisterous and loud. Babylon was the biggest number of roles I have ever juggled. The casting process took a long, long time. Mostly a fictional film. All the characters are fictional but inspired by composites of real-life people.”

Babylon Release Date

Babylon is set to be released in select cinemas on Dec. 25, 2022 and then a wider cinema release will follow on Jan. 20, 2023 in the UK.