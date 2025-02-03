Grant Ellis’ Bachelor season has only just begun, but several contestants are already standouts. One of them is 27-year-old Alexe Godin, the pediatric speech therapist who brought a wing woman to the Bachelor Mansion: Linda the No-Drama Llama. While the adorable farm animal might have caught Grant’s attention, something else made him see Alexe as a potential partner.

“Alexe showed me the full picture of who she is,” Grant said after the pair shared a kiss. “She’s funny, really smart, and she works with kids. Alexe is going to make a great mother, and that’s what I’m excited about — building my own family.”

So, are Grant and Alexe together after The Bachelor? While it may be early in the season, filming wrapped months ago, and there are countless clues (and leaks) out there if you’re so inclined. Potential spoilers ahead!

She Scored A Historic Rose

After forging a promising connection on Night 1, Grant decided to give Alexe his first impression rose. “She’s so funny, she’s so quirky, she’s so sweet, and she’s smart,” Grant told cameras, reiterating that Alexe “embodies what I look for in a woman.”

As far as early matches go, it doesn’t get much better than that! Alexe returned the sentiment, saying it was “very validating” to earn the distinction.

Disney/John Fleenor

Surprisingly, scoring the first impression rose isn’t usually a good thing for long-term odds. Data analyst Suzana Somers of @bachelordata pointed out in a recent post that women who receive the first rose rarely get the last one. (As Somers put it, that first flower is essentially “how to guarantee she won’t win.” Yikes!)

But then again, Grant’s season shook things up by introducing an added perk to the first impression rose — the guarantee of the first one-on-one date — which could theoretically bolster Alexe’s odds.

Disney/Matt Sayles

Spoilers Say...

Alas, according to Reality Steve, Grant and Alexe are not together after The Bachelor. Alexe is reportedly sent home in Edinburgh, Scotland, the week before hometowns.

However, if you’re already becoming a big fan of Alexe — Somers points out that she received some of the best social media growth following Grant’s premiere — there’s always the possibility that she continues her journey on Bachelor in Paradise, which is confirmed to return for Season 10 this year.

Alexe is also open about manifesting her future, and in a glimpse of her 2025 vision board, there’s a beachy vibe going on.