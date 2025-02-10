Upon meeting Grant Ellis on The Bachelor, Carolina Sofía declared in Spanish that she’d be his future wife. Sure, he didn’t quite understand the Puerto Rican contestant, he confessed to the camera, but it quickly became apparent that their chemistry needed no translation.

During a private moment on Night 1, the pair showed off their easy rapport by laughing (and tearing up a little) through a conversation about the importance of family. During Week 2’s music-themed group date, their connection really stood out, with Carolina winning the performance competition by declaring her feelings for Grant in song. A steamy stage makeout followed.

So, are Grant and Carolina still together after The Bachelor? Season 29 is still young, but there are plenty of clues and reported leaks out there. Spoilers ahead!

A Hopeful 1-On-1?

The Week 3 promo seemed to tease that Carolina gets a one-on-one date in a private plane. Getting a solo date is always a good sign, of course. But what makes it extra (potentially) good is that throughout the show's history, quite a few Bachelor winners got their first date in Week 3. (Suzana Somers of @bachelordata crunched the numbers.)

Disney/Matt Sayles

This Clue Doesn’t Bode Well

So far, there’s certainly a lot in Carolina’s favor, but one hint might make her future with Grant slightly less certain. In the same teaser, a contestant claims, “Carolina is perpetuating the drama.”

She is also seen talking to Grant about “some things that you said to someone.” Whatever the claim is, he’s quick to shut it down. “That’s a lie,” he says.

Disney/John Fleenor

On The Bachelor, bringing up conflict to a lead often has the unintended impact of hampering your connection. Recall last season, when Joey Graziadei was brought into the middle of Maria Georgas and Sydney Gordon’s tension and said he was “confused” by their conflicting stories. In the long run, neither woman found love on the show.

With such a swift production timeline (Grant’s season seems to be moving even more quickly than usual), any extra time spent sorting through rumors can prove costly.

Grant & Carolina’s Fate

Regardless of the apparent drama to come, it seems that Carolina and Grant will have more time together for a little while longer. However, according to Reality Steve, Carolina is reportedly sent home the week before hometowns.

Since returning home, Carolina has a playful perspective regarding her time on the show, sharing on Instagram a clip from the season teaser where she sings, “I guess I’m crazy and evil.”

In response to a commenter who wrote, “Me when I set a healthy boundary,” Carolina replied, “amen sister.”