Grant Ellis only has a few more roses to hand out on his Bachelor journey, which means it’s time to start making your final predictions about who wins Season 29. One of the contenders is Juliana Pasquarosa. The Newton, Massachusetts-based client service associate made a (literally) sweet introduction on Night 1, when she and Grant shared a cannoli Lady and the Tramp-style.

“She comes from a big Italian family and aspires to find a lasting love like her parents have — they were high school sweethearts,” reads Juliana’s Bachelor bio.

So, will she find it with Grant? Here are all the clues about whether the two are still together after The Bachelor. Spoilers ahead!

Fans Caught An Early Hint

Juliana didn’t secure an early one-on-one date with Grant, but that didn’t stop the pair from forging a strong connection in little moments throughout the season. Several fans singled out Juliana as potential endgame as early as Week 2’s basketball group date.

After Juliana lost a nail during the game, Grant quickly checked on her. Later, during a private moment at the after-party, he followed up on the cosmetic casualty — kissing her hand before massaging oil onto it. “Your hands are so beautiful,” he said.

Disney/Matt Sayles

While it may not be the most substantial interaction, fans quickly theorized that his special care and attention might mean he’d already developed a strong interest in Juliana. “Grant probably doesn’t remember some of their names at this point but remembered Juliana lost a nail? She’s taking it,” one viewer wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“Now why do I think Juliana is the final pick just based on this nail scene,” wondered another.

Spoilers Say...

According to Reality Steve, this early fan theory may prove correct. The Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster reports that Juliana and Grant got engaged in the Dominican Republic. Of course, if this spoiler turns out to be correct — and that’s not always a given — Grant’s final decision may come with some strife, as the Season 29 trailer teases that he’s split until the very last moment.

While fans will have to wait to find out what goes down, Grant addressed the theoretical fallout of such ambivalence in a pre-season chat with Bustle.

“Reassurance comes with time, and you have to prove that to somebody through affection and showing them that you’re thinking about them,” he said. “So I don’t think it’ll be an issue, but if it is, it will heal over time.”