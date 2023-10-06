During Bachelor in Paradise Season 8, Eliza Isichei was at the center of an emotional love triangle with Rodney Mathews and Justin Glaze — a situation that made her nervous about returning to Mexico this summer. “I was very scared that it could be a repeat of history,” she said in a confessional during the Oct. 5 Paradise episode.

In Season 9, Eliza and Aaron Bryant have struck up a steadier connection, but their budding relationship was almost thwarted when Aaron revealed he kissed Mercedes Northup the night before. His confession “triggered” Eliza, she explained, because it reminded her of last summer’s drama. “I don’t understand why he would do that ... I can’t do this again,” she told her friends on the beach.

The pair seemed to patch things up, with Aaron acknowledging that he could have told Eliza earlier. “I just want you to be happy here,” he said. “I want to be happy here, too.” Eliza said her reaction made her realize how much she liked Aaron — and by the season’s first rose ceremony, she happily accepted his rose.

Fans are naturally wondering if Aaron and Eliza are still together after Bachelor in Paradise. Early connections don’t always make it to relationships (much less engagements) beyond the beach. However, there’s reason to believe that Aaron and Eliza are in it for the long haul. Spoilers ahead!

ABC/Craig Sjodin

According to Reality Steve, the pair reportedly got engaged during Bachelor in Paradise, making them one of several successful couples to come out of Season 9. The Bachelor Nation blogger acknowledged “rumblings” about them potentially breaking up, but cited a source claiming they were still together as of mid-August.

Aaron and Eliza currently follow each other on Instagram, too. Another social media clue might be found in Aaron’s August TikTok celebrating Dotun Olubeko’s birthday, with the celebratory montage set to Drake’s “Cameras/Good Ones Go Interlude.” Eliza said in her Bachelor Nation pre-Paradise questionnaire that she knows “basically every Drake song word for word,” and she’s posted about her love for the singer.

Drake is one of the biggest artists out there, so the connection might be a complete coincidence. But if it’s not, well, it wouldn’t be the first time a Bachelor Nation couple used music sneakily to tease their relationship status. In August, Charity Lawson told Bustle she sent the lyrics to “Wipe Me Down” to Dotun over Instagram Q&A to “troll a little bit.” Hmm...