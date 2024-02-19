During Week 5 of Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season, Joey hosted a paint-and-sip group date. He and his remaining suitors were tasked with putting their feelings on a canvas. Joey painted himself holding an engagement ring. The intention behind the artwork, he told the group, was “taking a leap, even though I may fall, with the hope of a forever love.”

He crowned Jess Edwards as the winner of the group date, pleased that her illustration of a ring expressed “what we should all want” at the end of the season (i.e., a diamond-dose of commitment).

So, will it happen? If Joey’s paint party is any indication, an engagement is certainly important to him, a fact he’s reiterated throughout his time on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.

As a contestant on Charity Lawson’s 2023 season, Joey said he was excited to get down on one knee. He even met with the franchise’s go-to jewelry designer, Neil Lane, to pick a diamond.

Obviously, things didn’t work out with Charity, but it didn’t seem to deter Joey. “I know I’m gonna find my wife at the end of this,” he said at the beginning of his Bachelor season. “I do have full belief in it, because I was in love the last time I did this with Charity.”

Here are a few clues about whether it happens on his Bachelor run, the finale of which is right around the corner.

Joey with Neil Lane on The Bachelorette. ABC/Craig Sjodin

What Joey’s Teased In Interviews

While he hasn’t spoiled the ending of Season 28, Joey’s interviews thus far warrant close readings. He told Extra, for example, that he was “very happy” and “had a great time” throughout the season.

He similarly told Decider that he was “very happy with the whole experience,” but acknowledged that the clip of him crying at the start of the season — which seems to take place during his final rose ceremony in Tulum, Mexico — is because of “something that hasn’t happened before.”

So if he does get engaged, it might not be a straightforward proposal.

Bustle also asked Joey if he had wedding planning on his mind while attending The Golden Wedding earlier this year. “It’s definitely something that’s in the back of your head,” he said, which definitely supports the engagement theory... right?

Joey at The Golden Wedding. James Clark/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

However, he couched his reply with a disclaimer: “You’re going to have to wait to watch the season and see if I’m even having a wedding.” OK, fair!

Need A Spoiler?

If you want a more definitive answer, Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster Reality Steve has reported on a potential leak from Joey’s season. Spoilers ahead!

Reality Steve claims that Joey does indeed get engaged, to Daisy Kent while in Mexico. But of course, nothing is for certain, especially given that Joey has teased the finale’s unpredictable nature.