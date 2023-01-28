A lot of Clare Crawley’s wedding plans remain under wraps, but she just gave fans a look at two meaningful items that presumably belong to her bridal outfit. The former Bachelorette Season 16 lead teased her big day with an Instagram post on Saturday, Jan. 28 featuring a photo of her “something borrowed” and “something blue.” Crawley’s nods to the tradition are a pair of beautiful, bejeweled earrings and a handkerchief embroidered with the words “Happy Tears” and two hearts in light blue thread.

It was Crawley’s caption that it made it clear the two items are her “something borrowed” and “something blue” for her marriage to her fiancé, Ryan Dawkins. Unfortunately for curious fans, she didn’t unveil her “something old” or her “something new” along with them. Still, fans appreciated the sneak peek at the meaningful accessories. “Happy tears for your happiness,” one wrote, while another added, “This is amazing! I can wait to see the photos!”

Some fans wondered if the images meant it was already Crawley’s wedding day. “Getting married today?” multiple people asked. Many others seemed to think it was a definite indicator that the day had come, given how many congratulatory messages and well wishes appeared in her comments.

Crawley has yet to announce the date of her wedding, but she did tell People in October that it was important to both her and Dawkins to have a “small, intimate ceremony” that her mother, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia, could attend. “He knows how much my mom means to me and how important she is in our lives,” the former Bachelorette said. “He wants her to be there for the wedding, and time is precious and time is limited, so we want one with her — just a small intimate thing.”

The two also plan to have another ceremony at some point, and Crawley told the outlet it would possibly be a destination affair. The second ceremony will include her two future stepdaughters, Dawkins’ kids. Again, Crawley hasn’t revealed all the details, but fans may get a glimpse in the future.

After saying “yes” to Dawkins’ proposal — he actually popped the question twice, and she returned the favor once — in early October, the reality TV vet shared her engagement update on Instagram. “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together!” she wrote. “The easiest YES of my life.”

Prior to their relationship, Crawley had been in a “dark place,” as she explained to her followers on Instagram in January 2021. Her unexpectedly short time on The Bachelorette culminated in an engagement to her front-runner, Dale Moss, but the two had a publicly on-and-off relationship. They called it off for good that fall, and she “needed to take the space … to heal,” she told Us Weekly in October 2022. In Dawkins, she’s been able to find “so much calmness” and “so much security,” and it looks like their journey is entering a new phase.