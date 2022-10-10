Few Bachelor Nation alums have a franchise resumé quite as long as Clare Crawley. The Sacramento, California-based hairstylist was on The Bachelor, Bachelor in Paradise (twice), and The Bachelor Winter Games (yes, it was a thing!) before getting her own Bachelorette moment in 2020. While the last outing did result in an on-and-off-again engagement with Dale Moss, that relationship ended last October.

A year later, things look a little different. On Oct. 10, after several outlets reported that Clare was engaged, she took to Instagram to confirm the news herself. “He has held me in my darkness, loves me through my healing, and we now celebrate the light together! The easiest YES of my life ❤️,” she wrote. The proposal took place at the RiSE Festival in Las Vegas on Oct. 7, People reports. The festival included a scheduled lantern release, as seen in Clare’s proposal photo.

Though Clare seemed to confirm her relationship last month with several romantic videos, she didn’t officially tag her new beau until the proposal post. If you’re wondering who Clare’s fiancé is, his name is Ryan Dawkins. Ryan’s Instagram is private, but his professional website identifies him as the CEO of Mascot Sports, an athlete, brand, and event marketing company. He’s competed in the Ironman and is the dad to several daughters, per his bio.

“This was the last thing I expected right now, especially coming from where I was a year ago,” Clare told People. “It’s just been a serious journey, and Ryan has been by my side since the very beginning.”

Until recently, Clare and Ryan have kept things pretty private, but it looks like several members of Bachelor Nation have been helping protect their relationship. On Clare’s Sept. 5 soft launch video, for example, fellow Bachelorette Katie Thurston commented, “Finally the secret is out 😍❤️👏.”

While Ryan’s feed isn’t open to the public just yet, he has left some fairly adorable comments on Clare’s. On one post about a recent waterfall excursion, for example, he wrote that their trips are “always the best.” Clare commented several hearts in response, but Ryan one-upped her with a heart and an infinity emoji — adding, “I win!”

“Really what he’s in it for is my heart, and he is so consistent and so vocal about how much he loves me,” Clare added to People. “It is something I have never experienced ... It’s been such a gift having him in my life.”