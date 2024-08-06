The Bachelorette isn’t exactly known for its realism. But in Week 5, Jenn Tran’s season went full rom-com.

The first one-on-one date of the Aug. 5 episode was with Jenn and Jonathon Johnson. As Jenn put it in a confessional, she and Jonathon already had a “giggly, goofy energy,” but were missing the vulnerability needed for a deeper connection.

Jonathon felt similarly after their date, where they did cartwheels and played hide-and-seek in an Auckland vineyard.

“This day’s like one of those ones you see in movies — like, a rom-com,” he told the camera. “I mean, the fun, the banter, the jokes, the rapport, are all there. But that’s also my biggest fear: Is this just friendly? Can we connect on an emotional level?”

Forecast: Love

Fortunately, it seems the pair was able to get there during the dinner portion of their date. After both Jenn and Jonathon opened up about their past relationships and challenges growing up, they walked over to kiss in a very specific spot where — surprise! — it started raining after a perfectly (or suspiciously) timed thunderclap.

“Today was like a romantic movie, and I couldn’t be happier that she is the one to do it with,” Jonathon said. “The right person will make that rom-com love stay alive as long as you can.”

ABC

While it was certainly a cinematic moment, several fans on X (formerly Twitter) thought it was a little too perfect to be, well, real. “Some Bachelorette intern making it ‘rain’ on Jenn and Jonathon,” one viewer wrote alongside a photo of a woman watering her grass.

“The way the producers made fake rain pour down on Jenn and Jonathan while they were kissing was absolutely brilliant!” another said. One pointed out that there could be an added layer of significance to the precipitation, saying producers “are DEEP in their bag right now. Jonathon has to be the real deal. You don’t break out fake rain for just anybody.”

So... Was It Real?

Even Jenn herself got in on the fun. While she didn’t necessarily confirm the rain was producer intervention, she did repost a meme about an intern dumping a bucket of water on the couple below.

This wouldn’t be the first time The Bachelorette has played with precipitation to create a romantic moment. During Katie Thurston and Greg Grippo’s Seattle-themed one-on-one in Season 17, the show paid homage to the Emerald City’s wet weather by giving them a downpour to kiss in.

Of course, if the authenticity of Jenn and Jonathon’s rain moment left something to be desired, the sudden shower during Jenn’s date with Grant Ellis seemed to be a true coincidence.