Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette hometown dates may be over, but fans will still have to wait a few more weeks to find out who gets her final rose. Or will they? The July 31 episode includes a blink-and-you-miss-it detail that might have given away Charity’s winner, and it all goes back to a pre-season Reddit theory — but not in the way you’d expect. Spoilers ahead.

Back in May, Redditor u/bright-sky-phoenix posted separate social media screenshots from Charity and Joey Graziadei. The photos, which would have been taken shortly after filming wrapped, show Joey wearing a beaded bracelet (which he’s also sported on the show) and Charity wearing one, too, albeit in a different bead style and color. The user first suggested they might be “matching bracelets,” but acknowledged in the caption that they weren’t technically that similar. It doesn’t end there, though.

In another thread, Redditor u/2yxuknow said they still thought the bracelet still “meant something,” because Charity wasn’t wearing it in her feed photo from the same day — suggesting she took it off for a reason, like maybe it gave her final rose recipient away.

As it turns out, the bracelet does seemingly give him away — only it’s not Joey. While Charity’s bracelet does look similar to Joey’s, it looks nearly identical to the jewelry Dotun Olubeko’s mom gifted Charity from Nigeria in the final moments of the July 31 episode.

ABC

You can refer back to u/bright-sky-phoenix’s screenshots to see Charity wearing one of the bracelets from Nigeria.

The jewelry also seems to appear in People’s photos of Charity in Fiji, the location of her overnight dates.

So if Charity really was wearing one of the gifted bracelets after filming wrapped (and they do look extremely similar), then it seems to confirm Dotun is, indeed, her winner — because surely she wouldn’t wear a sentimental gift from the family of the suitor she didn’t choose.

Plus, this would also be in line with who Reality Steve has reported as Charity’s final rose recipient. The Bachelor Nation commentator recently claimed that Charity and Dotun got engaged, and were still together after filming.

It certainly wouldn’t be the first time a social media clue accidentally gave away a Bachelorette winner, of course. Who can forget Kaitlyn Bristowe and Shawn Booth’s Snapchat that revealed they were together before their season finished airing? In this case, Reddit was right about Charity’s bracelet being significant — even if it took a few months for the true meaning of the clue to become fully clear.