Phoebe Dynevor's New Film Is Worlds Away From Bridgerton

Fresh out of the high glamour of Bridgerton, Phoebe Dynevor is taking on new film Bank of Dave alongside Rory Kinnear and Joel Fry. Following the story of a Burnley-based self-made millionaire who started his own banking initiative, Dave Fishwick has lent just shy of £30 million to local initiatives. In the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis, he noticed that small businesses were struggling to secure any form of funding through mainstream banking, so he endeavoured to help. Bank of Dave tells this spirited and uplifting tale. Here’s everything we know about the film so far.

Bank of Dave Plot

Narrating the real-life story behind Dave Fishwick, Bank of Dave follows a working-class man in his endeavours to become a self-made millionaire. Setting up a community bank in his home of Burnley, Northern England, he had a vision of helping local businesses get their feet off the ground.

Taking on the archaic City of London financial institutions, he succeeds in securing the first new banking license issued in over 100 years. It’s a heart-warming tale of endurance, kindness, and hard work. It’s closely based on Dave Fishwick’s own memoir, entitled Bank of Dave: How I Took on the Banks.

Bank of Dave Cast

Starring Phoebe Dynevor, Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful, No Time To Die), and Joel Fry (Cruella, Plebs), there’s no shortage of big names in this cast.

Kinnear plays the role of Dave Fishwick, and Fry plays young lawyer, Hugh, who Fishwick hires to file a dispute against the British banking system. Dynevor plays the role of Alexandra, a local doctor who is reportedly rather feisty, and was spotted on-set in March wearing a red biker jacket and black jeans.

At the same time, Kinnear and Fry were spotted filming on none other than Burnley High Street, much to the excitement of locals. The script was written by Piers Ashworth, the creative mind behind Save The Cinema, Blithe Spirit, and St Trinian’s.

Bank of Dave Release Date

Though there’s no release date as of yet, production began in February 2022 in Burnley and Leeds. Speaking about the film adaptation of his tale, Fishwick remarked: “To have a global movie filmed here in Burnley about such an important part of my life is truly amazing. We were overwhelmed when we were approached with the idea of making the film.”