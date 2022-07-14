Ryan Gosling's Confusing Description Of His Barbie Movie Is Giving Off "Ken-ergy"

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is notorious for its strict spoiler policy (often foiled by one Tom Holland) — but as it turns out, the Mattel Cinematic Universe is busy developing one of its own, too. As Ryan Gosling told Entertainment Tonight while promoting The Gray Man, he can’t reveal too much about his role as Ken in the new Barbie movie. “Otherwise, Mattel will come in and box me up,” he warned.

While plot specifics might get Gosling in trouble, the actual production of the movie hasn’t been too heavily guarded — as you might have seen on social media, there’s been plenty of footage of Gosling, Margot Robbie as Barbie, and co. filming in Venice Beach.

Vague (but hilarious) character descriptions also don’t seem off-limits for Gosling. “Ken’s got no money, he’s got no job, he’s got no car, he’s got no house,” the actor added in his ET interview. “You know, he’s going through some stuff.”

Despite the doll’s troubles, the role seems to have imbued Gosling with an aptly named spiritual connection to the character. “I have that Ken-ergy, that you can feel, obviously,” he said, adding that the doll’s aura has apparently followed him off-set. “I still feel like the Ken-ergy is alive. You know what I mean, no?”

Not quite, but go on! “You know a Ken in your life, and then you know that that Ken has Ken-ergy,” Gosling said.

The actor also talked about his bleached hair and tanned physique. “I’ve waited my whole life to look like this,” he gushed. “I hope this starts a Ken-ergy movement.”

The Oscar nominee also responded to Robbie’s comments about the movie, where she told The Hollywood Reporter that “whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.”

Gosling agreed. “I would say, whatever Barbie says is exactly right,” he said. “She’s right. It’s not what you think it is, unless it is. And then you know what it is. But I don’t think that’s what you think it is.”

When the first official image of Gosling as Ken dropped this June, Twitter was conflicted. While some users were totally here for the bleached hair and “camp” vibe, others thought he looked a little rough (one user called him “Ken from Shein”) — but as Gosling’s most recent comments tease a down-on-his-luck Ken, maybe that’s the goal?

While fans are not much closer to understanding the Barbie movie than they were before, they do at least have proof that Gosling is devoting all his Ken-ergy to the role — and that has to be a good thing.