A New BBC Drama Will Tell The Real-Life Story A Covert Military Unit

Peaky Blinders fans may be sad about it ending this year, but the show’s creator already has another series up his sleeve – this time focused on one of the world’s best covert military units. A dramatised adaptation of Ben Macintyre’s best-selling book of the same name, SAS: Rogue Heroes will showcase how the Special Air Service was formed during World War Two. With an A-list cast including Dominic West and Alfie Allen, here’s everything you need to know about SAS: Rogue Heroes.

The book, which is the first authorised history of the SAS, covers how a young military officer named David Stirling founded the unit with permission from Winston Churchill despite initial opposition from military personnel in the British High Command. With access to secret files, unseen footage, and interviews with founding members, Macintyre’s book provides an immensely detailed account which will be a huge help to Steven Knight as he translates this story to the small screen.

Set to be told across six episodes, the series will transport viewers back to discover this “remarkable story,” as Knight tells the BBC in a press statement sent to Bustle. “The people who are depicted and who did such an extraordinary things were young, in their 20s, and we have made a conscious decision to cast people of the same age,” he explained. “We enter this project with a spirit of adventure and believe our young and talented actors will do justice with this period of history.”

These actors include some very familiar faces, including Connor Swindells (Sex Education), Jack O’Connell (Skins), Alfie Allen (Game of Thrones), Dominic West (The Affair), and Sofia Boutella (Kingsman).

While the BBC has yet to reveal a release date, the broadcaster has confirmed the series has already begun filming, so expect it sometime later this year or in early 2022.

In the meantime, there is plenty of material available to familiarise yourself with SAS history, including a docuseries hosted by Macintyre aptly titled SAS: Rogue Warriors. The three-episode series is available to watch on iPlayer, and includes unseen footage and exclusive interviews that the author used to write the book.