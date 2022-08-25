Binh Ho and his very rich family are back in HBO Max’s House of Ho Season 2. The first season introduced Binh and his wife Hue, two Vietnamese immigrants who moved to the U.S. following the Vietnam War and built up a multi-million real estate empire in Houston, Texas. The show also centered on their kids Washington and Judy, Aunt Tina, and Cousin Sammy — who all struggle to live up to their family’s expectations in their own ways.

In Season 2, the show widens its scope by introducing Washington and Judy’s 22-year-old cousin, Bella Ho (born Isabella Quynh Tien Ho). According to the season’s description, Bella has “abandonment issues” as a result of her pop star mom, who’s described as the “Justin Bieber of Vietnam” in the series. Bella debuts on the show alongside fellow younger cousin Kim Ho; according to the Houston Chronicle, both Bella and Kim return to Houston after years of living in the Bay Area, California, which leads to cultural clashes with their parents.

“Between me and Bella, I think there’s a perspective we bring that’s different from the older generation that was struggling with being displaced from Vietnam and starting fresh,” Kim explained to Houston Chronicle. Bella added, “They raised us the way they were raised by their parents. But it’s not like that anymore. The biggest thing you can do is to not be on the same page with one another. Or to not think one way is right. Life is just not that black and white.”

Bella clearly brings her own unique perspective on the Ho family and their legacy; here’s everything else to know about her.

Bella Ho’s Instagram

Bella doesn’t seem to post very frequently on Instagram, but she does share a few photos with her dad and famous mom — who she calls her “ride or die” — early childhood images of Washington and Judy, and pictures from her various travels.

Bella Ho’s Mom

Bella’s mom is Trương Minh Hà, known under the stage name Thanh Hà. Per VTC News, Thanh was born in Da Nang to a Vietnamese mother and a U.S. Air Force officer, who died in the war when she was two years old. After graduating high school, she moved to Saigon, and then to the U.S., in 1991. Though she sang in (and won) several competitions in Vietnam, she had to work a variety of odd jobs to survive, including a stint at McDonald's, in the U.S.

She eventually found massive success as a singer in Vietnam but said her “greatest joy” is still her daughter, who similarly loves to sing. Bella was born to Thanh and Andy Ho, who Thanh has since divorced but remains friends with. She went on to date Roland Casiquin Jr., a musician, for 14 years, but they split in early 2022.

Bella Ho’s Job

According to the Tien Phong news site, Bella was studying nursing at a university in California and as of 2021 was wrapping up her final semester there. It’s not clear what she’s doing now for work, but she said she had no intention of pursuing singing like her mom.

Bella Ho’s Dating Life

Because Bella keeps a low profile on social media, it’s unclear if she’s currently dating anyone. She doesn’t have any photos with any partners on Instagram or on her TikTok, but of course, she might just be waiting to do a reveal on House of Ho.