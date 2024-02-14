In her new film, Jennifer Lopez tells her story on her own terms. The actor-singer’s This Is Me... Now: A Love Story, which premieres Feb. 16 on Prime Video, centers on the decades-long tale of her and Ben Affleck’s relationship, from their first failed engagement to their eventual reconcilation and marriage almost 20 years later.

Given the trailer crams several film genres into a two-minute montage, you may not realize that This Is Me... Now explores a lot of J.Lo lore. It includes not only references to her personal life, but also Easter eggs that only her biggest fans would recognize, which could make it a confusing watch for casual viewers.

And that’s not even considering that This Is Me.. Now is also the title of her newest album, which comes out on the same day and soundtracks the movie. Needless to say, a lot is going on in J.Lo’s world, but here’s everything you need to know before watching the musical film.

This Is Me... Now Is About Bennifer — Kind Of

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck attend the This Is Me... Now: A Love Story premiere in Hollywood, California, February 13, 2024. ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images

The hour-long film is indeed a love story, with J.Lo nodding to her reunion with Affleck almost 20 years after they first got engaged and called off their wedding. (And yes, he appears in the film.)

However, their love story starts with J.Lo, who has to learn to put herself first before she gets her happily ever after. It unfolds very abstractly, with unexpected plot twists and eye-popping choreography. If you’re ever lost, just remember that Bennifer is at the center of it all.

It’s A Sequel To J.Lo’s 2004 Album

The album This Is Me... Now is the direct follow-up to J.Lo’s 2004 album This Is Me... Then, which included her number one hit single, “Jenny From the Block.” As suggested by Affleck’s appearance in the song’s music video, Then was primarily written about their first relationship, which Now reflects on, along with their reconciliation.

While the movie’s songs are new, there are some nods to the previous album, like “Dear Ben, pt. II,” a sequel to Then’s “Dear Ben.”

Her Prior Relationships Are Referenced

Jennifer Lopez getting married in This Is Me... Now. Amazon Prime Video

Within four minutes, J.Lo gets married three times, as seen in the movie’s music video for “Can’t Get Enough.” This reflects her love life, nodding to her first three husbands, Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, and Marc Anthony. In the film, all three relationships end in a similar manner (no spoilers here), forcing J.Lo to look inward on her self-love journey.

Guest Stars Aplenty

Yes, that wonderfully random cast list in the trailer is entirely accurate. Jane Fonda, Sofia Vergara, Keke Palmer, Trevor Noah, Post Malone, Fat Joe, Kim Petras, Jenifer Lewis, Neil deGrasse Tyson, and Sadhguru are just some of the celebrities who make unexpected appearances, alongside Affleck. But I won’t spoil their roles.

Hummingbirds Are Important

Jennifer Lopez in This Is Me... Now: A Love Story. Amazon Prime Video

If you’ve noticed J.Lo often referring to hummingbirds, there’s a reason for that. She called them “messengers of love” in her “On the J.Lo” newsletter in December, even making them the theme of her and Affleck’s first Christmas as a blended family. The love continues on This Is Me... Now, as the album includes a track called “Hummingbird,” and an actual birdie plays a pivotal role in the story.