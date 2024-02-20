Ben Affleck & Olivia Colman Were Supposed To Star In Barbie

Details of Ben Affleck and Olivia Colman’s scrapped Barbie cameos have been revealed.

Helen Mirren, who took on the role of narrator in the film, recently informed Variety that Colman was set to star opposite her as Barbie’s second narrator.

“It was a very funny scene with Olivia Colman sort of playing drunk and us clashing about who is the real grande dame of British actresses,” she recalled. “She comes in and tries to take over the role of the Narrator and I had to fight her off.”

Colman’s cameo ultimately wound up on the cutting room floor — but she wasn’t the only major name who didn’t make it into the final movie.

Ben Affleck’s Barbie Cameo

On the Feb. 15 episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Barbie star Michael Cera, who played the character of Alan, revealed that Ben Affleck was also supposed to make a cameo.

Referring to his fight scene with the construction Kens in the movie, Cera disclosed that he “wasn't even supposed to fight in the movie,” adding: “It was supposed to be Ben Affleck. Am I allowed to say that?”

While “Ben wanted to do it,” according to Cera, he dropped out at the last minute due to prior commitments on the 2023 sports drama Air.

Michael Cera in Barbie. Warner Bros. / 'Barbie'

More Canceled Barbie Cameos

Barbie casting director, Allison Jones, previously told Vanity Fair that Ben Platt, Bowen Yang, and Dan Levy were lined up to play one of the film’s many Kens, but scheduling conflicts got in the way.

The movie’s director, Greta Gerwig, also revealed to Cinemablend that she had penned a “specialty cameo” for Ladybird and Little Women stars, Saoirse Ronan and Timothée Chalamet, but the duo’s busy schedules wouldn’t allow it.

Fellow Travelers star Matt Bomer also auditioned remotely for Barbie but ultimately walked away from the project. “I recorded it on my own, played a bunch of different Kens,” he told Vanity Fair of his audition. “I dressed differently for all of them.”