The high note of the 2023 Grammy Awards might just be the celebrity reactions to the buzziest moments of music’s biggest night. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, an all-star roster of the genre’s most iconic heavy-hitters took the stage for a master class at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, and by the time the opening bars of Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” dropped, everyone was on their feet — including Adele.

More to come...