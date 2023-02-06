Celebrity
All The Best Celebrity Reactions At The 2023 Grammys
Missy Elliott’s performance made Adele “Lose Control.”
by Brad Witter
CBS Photo Archive/CBS/Getty Images
The high note of the 2023 Grammy Awards might just be the celebrity reactions to the buzziest moments of music’s biggest night. To commemorate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop, an all-star roster of the genre’s most iconic heavy-hitters took the stage for a master class at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on Feb. 5, and by the time the opening bars of Missy Elliott’s “Lose Control” dropped, everyone was on their feet — including Adele.
More to come...