Between Beyoncé’s historic nomination count, Adele’s return to the show, and speculation about who might perform on music’s biggest night, the 2023 Grammys promised to be a buzzy one — even before the ceremony officially began on Feb. 5. When it finally arrived, Twitter documented all the major moments of the night.

Bad Bunny’s Opening Act

Bad Bunny began the show on a lively note, with a performance of “El Apagón” and “Después de la Playa” from his latest project, Un Verano Sin Ti (an Album of the Year nominee). The high energy was enough to get several stars up on their feet to dance, including Taylor Swift. “Award shows are good again,” remarked the Los Angeles Times’ David Viramontes about the playful moment.

Incidentally, both Bad Bunny and Swift have the distinction of being 2022’s first and second most-streamed artists globally, per Spotify — so they’re definitely in good company with each other.

Jack Harlow had to get in on the fun, too.

Beyoncé’s Absence

As the artist with the most nominations at this year’s Grammys, it’s no surprise that Beyoncé was on many viewers’ minds — even if she wasn’t on their screens. Yep, the Renaissance musician was nowhere to be found when “CUFF IT” was announced as Best R&B Song, one of the first awards of the evening.

Host Trevor Noah promised that she was simply caught in LA traffic. Of course, that didn’t stop the Beyhive from buzzing about her absence in the meantime.

More to come...