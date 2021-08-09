10 Times Chris Evans Was Too Good For This World

Celebrity
Let’s go back, back to the 2015 People’s Choice Awards.
Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
When he’s not saving the universe as Captain America or playing a villain in a cable-knit sweater in Knives Out, Chris Evans also moonlights as one of the wittiest, most inspirational, and wholesome actors. Don’t believe us? Here are 10 moments from his career that prove it.
While filming 2017’s Gifted, Evans rescued his dog Dodger, and the two have been inseparable since. Evans often posts about the pup online, sharing their workouts, matching ensembles, and even cuddling while he reads his lines.