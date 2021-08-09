Celebrity

10 Times Chris Evans Was Too Good For This World

Let’s go back, back to the 2015 People’s Choice Awards.

US actor Chris Evans poses on the red carpet arriving for the European Premiere of the film Captain ...
ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images
By Emlyn Travis

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

When he’s not saving the universe as Captain America or playing a villain in a cable-knit sweater in Knives Out, Chris Evans also moonlights as one of the wittiest, most inspirational, and wholesome actors. Don’t believe us? Here are 10 moments from his career that prove it.

Entertainment Weekly / YouTube

While filming 2017’s Gifted, Evans rescued his dog Dodger, and the two have been inseparable since. Evans often posts about the pup online, sharing their workouts, matching ensembles, and even cuddling while he reads his lines.

Tap