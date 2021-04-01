When it first premiered in 2019, the comedic mystery movie Knives Out won our hearts with its twisty storyline, star-studded ensemble, and endless supply of quotable moments (“I read a tweet about a New Yorker article about you”). Chris Evans in that now-iconic sweater helped, too. Good news for fans of the hilarious movie, helmed by Daniel Craig’s Southern-accented sleuth, Benoit Blanc: Two new Knives Out films are on the way. As first reported by Deadline, Netflix is close to acquiring the next two Knives Out installments for more than $400 million, “one of the biggest streamer movie deals in history.” Here’s everything you need to know before writer and director Rian Johnson takes audiences on another clue-filled journey.

The Knives Out 2 Plot & Cast

As if news of two more movies wasn’t exciting enough, filming for the first sequel is already underway and set to start on June 28. But don’t expect a return to the Thrombeys’ New England “ancestral family home.” This time, Blanc is going to Greece (cue the Mamma Mia memes because he’d make an amazing fourth dad for Sophie).

Deadline also reported that casting would begin right away, and already, The Hollywood Reporter can confirm Moonlight actor and “Pynk” singer Janelle Monae has been cast in an unspecified role. THR and Deadline also confirmed Kathryn Hahn of WandaVision “Agatha All Along” fame, Oscar nominee and Hamilton alum Leslie Odom Jr., Fabletics entrepreneur and Bride Wars actor Kate Hudson, and Edward Norton (Fight Club) and Dave Bautista (Guardians of the Galaxy) are all set to appear in the film. Their roles are currently unknown as well, but it won’t be long before we get character descriptions and see who else will accompany Blanc in the surely twisted web.

Ideally, the sequel would be set on some kind of Thrombey family vacation to the Mediterranean. However, this likely won’t happen. Though talk about the Knives Out sequels started pretty much as soon as the first film premiered, Johnson has been clear that he is envisioning more of an anthology of standalone stories rather than a continuation of the dysfunctional family fans met in 2019. As he told The Hollywood Reporter in February 2020, “Think of it just like another Hercule Poirot novel from Agatha Christie, so a whole new location, whole new cast.” On April 1, Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred as Linda in the first film, took to Instagram to address the casting situation in a playful way, saying that the family was in counseling and that their “therapist suggested they stay away from Benoit Blanc in the future.”

“Linda was fine as she kicked her loafer wearing prick of a husband, sorry @donjohnson to the curb,” she continued. “The rest of them are hustling. Joni has some vaginal scented bath bomb, Walt is self publishing his memoir. NONE of us will be joining Mr. Blanc in Greece.” OK, so we may not get the Thrombeys back — but the improvised fan-fiction Curtis just provided almost makes up for it. (Given the timing, this could be some kind of April Fool’s joke, and the entire unhappy family really will return! Wishful thinking, maybe.)

However, we might not want to rule out all familiar faces just yet. Ana de Armas, who received a Golden Globe nomination for her role as Marta in the first Knives Out film, told Flaunt in October, “I hope this is one of those surprises that 2021 will bring for me, a phone call from Rian!” We hope so, too. Marta’s involvement could make sense since she wasn’t part of the Thrombey family and got on especially well with Blanc in the original movie.

LIONSGATE

Maybe Marta joins Blanc in his sleuthing or bankrolls his trip to Europe with her newly inherited fortune. Either way, if the original Knives Out ensemble is any indication, more big stars could be cast in the weeks and months ahead.

The Knives Out 2 Release Date

Naturally, news of a Knives Out sequel comes with questions about when people can actually watch it. Right now, the answer to that is patience — Johnson is surely crafting some script magic before filming begins in June. The first Knives Out movie started filming in October 2018, wrapped in December 2018, and premiered in September 2019 at the Toronto International Film Festival, so the timeline for the second installation could be similar. Let’s just hope COVID doesn’t create any production or release date delays.

This post will be updated with the trailer, release date, and additional plot and cast details as more information on the Knives Out sequel becomes available.