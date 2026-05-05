Beyoncé turned the Met Gala into the Bey Gala — and may have hinted at new music in the process. On the first Monday of May, the singer made her grand return to the fashion event, walking the red carpet for the first time in a decade. And in true Bey fashion, not only did she ace the “Costume Art” theme, but she also may have incorporated a hint at her long-awaited “Act III.”

From the moment she was announced as a co-chair for the 2026 Met Gala, the Beyhive has speculated that she would use the event to launch the third and final act of her ongoing trilogy, which began with her 2022 dance album, Renaissance, and continued with 2024’s country-infused Cowboy Carter. This didn’t pan out exactly as they had hoped, but Beyoncé still gave us something to talk about.

Bey gave a signal that indicated music may be coming at any point, and one of her dazzling looks may have included an Easter egg that pointed to a possible “Act III” release date. Even before the event, she shared some clues on her website that may just confirm fans’ long-held suspicions that she has been working on a rock album.

Emerald Dreams

Eagle-eyed fans spotted a glowing emerald hidden in Beyoncé’s bedazzled skeleton gown, barely peaking out of her feathers. Emerald is the birthstone of May, which is when fans have long speculated that she would release the new album — on May 29, to be exact.

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Rock On

While walking the red carpet, Beyoncé flashed the “rock on” sign at photographers, lending even more speculation that “Act III” will indeed be a rock album.

That Stevie Nicks Interview

A week before the Met Gala, Beyoncé shared a vintage Destiny’s Child interview with rock legend Stevie Nicks on her website. While the clip was part of a tribute to her iconic girl group, fans thought the timing and choice could be a nod to the theorized rock album — or perhaps even a hint that Nicks is one of her collaborators. (It also helps that she performed at the Met Gala last night.)

Beyoncé

Her Prince-Inspired Look

Also, a week before the Gala, Beyoncé shared a new Instagram photoshoot, where she sported a voluminous violet ballgown that gave off major Purple Rain vibes. She’s paid tribute to Prince many times throughout her career, making him a likely inspiration if “Act III” is indeed a rock album, and her choice of wardrobe just might be another Easter egg pointing toward that.