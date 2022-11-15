The 2023 Grammy Nominations List Is Full Of Surprises

Music’s biggest night is one step closer. The 2023 Grammy nominations were revealed on Nov. 15, with stars like John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, and 2022’s Best New Artist honoree Olivia Rodrigo helping to announce this year’s crop of nominees.

This year, the Recording Academy introduced several new categories, including the long-overdue Songwriter Of The Year (Non-Classical), to pair with the existing Producer of the Year. This award will highlight the work of “non-performing and non-producing songwriters,” meaning you likely won’t see singer-songwriters like Rodrigo or Taylor Swift nominated for the honor. Other new categories include Best Americana Performance, Best Alternative Music Performance, Best Spoken Word Poetry Album, and Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media. There will also be a Special Merit Award for Best Song For Social Change.

Some notable artists and album releases are absent from the nominee list, but not all of them were outright snubbed. While Swift’s Red (Taylor’s Version) re-recording qualified for nominations, her new album Midnights will only be eligible next year, as it was released after the Sept. 30 deadline. Following their pattern from last year, The Weeknd and Drake did not submit their albums Dawn FM and Honestly, Nevermind for consideration. Silk Sonic, who took home Record and Song of the Year for “Leave the Door Open,” followed suit. “We thank the Grammys for allowing us to perform on their platform — not once but twice — and awarding us at last year’s ceremony,” Bruno Mars told Rolling Stone on behalf of himself and Anderson .Paak. “We’d be crazy to ask for anything more.”

The 65th Grammy Awards will take place on Feb. 5 and air live on CBS and Paramount+. This year, the ceremony will return to its usual home at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena after two years away from the venue. The Daily Show comedian Trevor Noah has taken on hosting duties for the past two years, but a 2023 host has yet to be announced. Here’s who is up for a Grammy this year.

For the full list of 91 categories, go to Grammy.com.

