Beyoncé took the intro of her Renaissance track “ALIEN SUPERSTAR” just a little too seriously. On Aug. 24, the 32-time Grammy winner suffered a technical malfunction at her Renaissance World Tour show in Glendale, Ariz., as her sound completely cut out while performing. But of course, she handled the problem in the most Beyoncé way possible.

Ironically, the sound outage came at a precisely perfect time, during the intro of “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” right after the line “the DJ booth is conducting a troubleshoot test of the entire system” blared from the speakers. As seen in fan footage, Beyoncé was in the middle of singing the next line, “I’m one of one,” when all sound cut out, causing gasps and laughter from the audience before they screamed the lyrics for her.

To their credit, Beyoncé and her dancers kept performing like nothing was wrong until they were told to stop, like true professionals. Twitter fan account @BeyLegion shared a photo of the empty stage, stating, “Beyoncé and her dancers have left the stage.”

Mechanics quickly addressed the issue as the audience stood by, which took them about ten minutes. However, Beyoncé used that time wisely. After restarting the song, Bey emerged from underneath the stage in an entirely new costume, a metallic silver leotard with matching wings and a silky cape. The Beyhive was quick to praise Bey on Twitter for her professionalism and turning the malfunction into a fashion moment, while also taking the chance to make some jokes about it.

The singer has experienced a handful of malfunctions during her critically praised Renaissance Tour, all of which she’s played off like a pro. At a June show in Germany, her longtime backup dancers Les Twins helped cover Bey as she adjusted her dress, saving her from an onstage wardrobe malfunction. She wasn’t as lucky at one of her Chicago shows in July, when the fan near her chrome piano wasn’t turned on while performing “1 + 1.” As seen in a TikTok video, Bey attempted to quietly get a crew member’s attention by pointing to the fan, and then fanning herself. When that didn’t work, she lost all subtlety and simply belted out “turn the fan on” during a break. Eventually, they listened.