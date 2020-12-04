Everything We Know About Big Mouth Season 5

The release of Big Mouth Season 4 means that we're — sigh — over halfway through the six seasons promised by series creators Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg. In July 2019, the confirmation of Seasons 4, 5, and 6 marked Netflix's biggest renewal to date, per Deadline. That means, yes, we're getting a Season 5. The real question is, when?

When Will Big Mouth Season 5 Premiere?

Along with countless other films and TV shows, coronavirus delayed Season 4 production of Big Mouth, which means the production schedule is behind overall. Pre-pandemic, we maybe could've expected Season 5 in early 2021. Now, we're likely looking at a late 2021 or early 2022 release date. But none of that is confirmed just yet.

Who's In The Big Mouth Season 5 Cast?

Big Mouth always delivers timely and hilarious guest stars with every season, so there's sure to be a slew of new additions in Season 5. Season 4 introduced Maria Bamford as Tito the Anxiety Mosquito, Zach Galifianakis' Gratitoad, per Collider, and other one-off roles from Seth Rogen, Josie Totah, Lena Waithe, Quinta Brunson, John Oliver, Sterling K. Brown, Paul Giamatti, Maya Erskine, and Anna Konkle.

Per the change that was made in Season 4, comedy writer Ayo Edebiri will return as Missy. Jenny Slate announced her resignation from the role in June, stating that "Black characters on an animated show should be played by Black people." The announcement came shortly after the police killing of George Floyd in May and the racial reckoning that followed.

Edebiri actually joined the Season 5 writer's room before being tapped for the role of the aloof and stereotypically "nerdy" teen. "I'm back home in my childhood bedroom right now and on my bookshelf in between A Series of Unfortunate Events is Bill Clinton’s autobiography and Nelson Mandela’s autobiography and a translation of The Iliad in Latin," she told Variety in August. "I was a true dork. So I don’t think I have to go too far to connect with Missy.”

What About The Big Mouth Spinoff Human Resources?

If you haven't heard, during the 2019 New York Comic Con panel ahead of the Season 3 release, Kroll announced the team is working on Human Resources: We Manage People. As Inverse reported, the Big Mouth spinoff dives deeper into the world of the hormone monsters and creatures who control human emotions and impulses. Think, an adult version of the Pixar film Inside Out mixed with a bit of The Office.

“We’re excited to tell a lot of different stories, not just about puberty," Kroll said on the panel. He added that the groundwork will begin after Big Mouth Season 5 wraps, and the spinoff will eventually roll out alongside future seasons of the original show. So, if Big Mouth doesn't go on forever, there's at least some related content to look forward to. And, let's be honest, the devious and intriguing hormone monsters are everyone's favorite part of the series anyway.