You won’t need to wait much longer to see Dwayne Johnson in the role he was “born to play,” as he told Men’s Journal in January. The actor stars as the DC Comics character Black Adam in the upcoming film of the same name, an antihero story with ties to Shazam! As Johnson put it in a tweet, “This passion project has become my DNA and the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe will change.”

It all sounds major enough to, indeed, shake up DC’s lineup of heroes — but if you’re not already a fan of the Black Adam comics, you may be wondering: Just who is this character Johnson said he’s been training for since birth? Here’s everything you should know about the Black Adam movie cast, plot, trailer, and newly released sneak peek.

Black Adam Cast

In addition to Johnson as the titular antihero, the Black Adam cast will also include Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone, and Aldis Hodge as Hawkman, per Deadline.

Black Adam Plot

In the DC Comics, Black Adam received powers (including super-strength, flight, and healing) as the wizard Shazam’s chosen champion — similar to Billy Batson in Shazam!, but several millennia earlier. Though he originally had a heroic reputation as Teth-Adam or “Mighty Adam,” per DC, he “allowed his power to corrupt his ideals and desires” and was banished by the wizard — until now.

Per the official synopsis from Warner Bros.:

Nearly 5,000 years after he was bestowed with the almighty powers of the Egyptian gods — and imprisoned just as quickly — Black Adam (Johnson) is freed from his earthly tomb, ready to unleash his unique form of justice on the modern world.

Black Adam Trailer

The Black Adam trailer, which dropped June 8, teases a major choice for the titular character — as Doctor Fate puts it, “You can be the destroyer of this world, or you can be its savior. It’s up to you.” We also get a look at his costume and origin story. Black Adam says in the trailer that until he passed away, he was a slave. “Then, I was reborn a god,” he continues.

Inverse points out that Shazam references are missing from the trailer, perhaps suggesting that Black Adam and Billy Batson won’t cross paths for a while. (As ComicBook.com reports, Shazam! Fury of the Gods director David F. Sandberg said Johnson won’t appear in that upcoming sequel.)

On July 23, Johnson hit up San Diego Comic-Con — in costume, no less — to unveil a new Black Adam sneak peek. “To be here at Comic-Con, Hall H, representing a DC hero, an anti-hero, is a dream come true,” Johnson told the audience, per Deadline. He also explained that his goal was to create “something that is fresh and unique.” The sneak peek then went on to further make the case that Black Adam isn’t just any superhero. “The world needed a hero; instead, it got me,” Johnson’s character says in the teaser.

Black Adam Release Date And Streaming

The Black Adam premiere date is Oct. 21. While it will have a theatrical release, you won’t need to wait too long to stream it at home — like this year’s The Batman, Black Adam will be available on HBO Max after 45 days in theaters, former WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar confirmed to Vox. It’s perfect timing to stream with the family over the holidays, or to rewatch ahead of December’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

This post will be updated with additional details as more information on Black Adam becomes available.