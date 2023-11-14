After looking for love on separate dating shows, a Bachelorette and Love Is Blind alum are having a baby — adding to the growing roster of reality TV kids. Blake Horstmann and Giannina Gibelli shared their pregnancy announcement in a shared Nov. 14 Instagram post, referring to their little one as “baby H.”

“We’re so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!” the pair wrote alongside a gallery of maternity photoshoot snaps.

Giannina told People that while they were surprised by the pregnancy, they “low-key manifested” it by making a list of baby names within the first few months of meeting.

“The love for this baby is immense already and I know in my heart that this was meant to be for me,” she said.

Reality Alums Celebrate Baby H

Many of Blake and Giannina’s fellow reality alums showed their love in the comments. From the Love Is Blind delegation, Deepti Vempati said the announcement made her “tear up,” while Raven Ross said the baby would be “so cute.”

Jessica Batten, who was on Giannina’s season (the debut installment of Love Is Blind), said, “You’re going to be the perfect Mama, G.”

Bachelor Nation was also thrilled — including Becca Kufrin, who actually had her own love story with Blake once upon a time. (He was the runner-up on her Bachelorette season.) “Congrats to you and your growing family! Welcome to the best part of life 💖,” wrote Becca, a new mom herself.

Jason Tartick, Blake’s fellow suitor from Becca’s season, said he was “so damn happy” for the couple.

Blake & Giannina’s Love Story

If you only know Blake and Giannina from their respective turns on The Bachelorette and Love Is Blind, you may be feeling like you missed a chapter right now. As it turns out, the couple met through a separate reality show: Paramount+’s All Star Shore.

“I've never watched the Bachelor franchise or any of that so I didn’t know who he was,” Giannina told E! “He seemed familiar to me and he just flashed his big ole smile at me and that’s how I met him right on the beach.”

Reports about the couple started to circulate in early 2022, after All Star Shore had wrapped filming — but it wasn’t until last June that they confirmed their relationship, with Giannina calling it her “worst-kept secret.” In his own Instagram reveal, Blake made his feelings clear: “Happy…Just so damn happy ❤️.”