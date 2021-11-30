Meeting your significant other’s parents is always going to be a little awkward. For The Bachelorette’s Michelle Young and Brandon Jones, the cringe first came in the form of Michelle’s parents stumbling upon their daughter and Brandon during a steamy hot-tub date. Brandon turned it around, though, drying off (and ditching the borrowed swim trunks) before asking Ephraim and LaVonne Young for Michelle’s hand in marriage.

With one set of potential in-laws checked off their list, the couple set their sights on the next milestone: Brandon’s parents. Though hometowns look a little different for Michelle’s season — the families are actually coming to Minnesota — the time-honored franchise tradition still serves the same purpose, tapping into the suitors’ relationships on a deeper level. And with all those clues pointing to Brandon going pretty far, and maybe even winning this whole thing, it’s time to learn about Brandon’s parents, who make their debut in the Nov. 30 episode of The Bachelorette.

Even before viewers officially met them, Brandon’s parents have been guiding his romantic journey. As the traveling nurse recruiter explained on Click Bait with Bachelor Nation, they instructed him, “hands-down,” to ask for his potential fiancée’s hand in marriage — and, of course, his mom made Michelle that adorable bracelet.

Though Brandon’s Instagram isn’t the most prolific feed in Bachelor Nation, it does contain several sweet nods to his family. In fact, his very first post was a shout-out to his dad. “Look who drove all the way up to surprise me and take me to dinner,” Brandon wrote in 2014, during what seems to have been his first semester at Western Oregon University.

It’s unclear if Brandon’s dad is on social media, but his mom definitely is. A user named Luna Lara regularly shares photos with Brandon and his family, including two sisters. “So proud of you my sweet boy (man) love you I know u you can do anything if you put ur mind to,” she wrote alongside Brandon’s graduation photos in 2017.

In an emotional moment in The Bachelorette’s Nov. 23 episode, Brandon said he wished Michelle could meet his late grandfather — and a throwback photo, shared in 2015, appears to show him holding Brandon as a baby. Brandon’s Instagram also includes a 2019 snap with his grandma, who’s apparently super fun: they pose together under a “Weed: Next Exit” sign, “her favorite,” he writes.

Like Michelle, Brandon seems to hold his family super close, making the odds of an eventual engagement seem even better.