A viral Bridgerton fan theory has been debunked. After the release of Season 3, the second part of which dropped on June 12, fans have been on the lookout for any subtle clues about the upcoming fourth season.

On Reddit, a ballgown worn by the character of Eloise Bridgerton (Claudia Jessie) caught the attention of many fans, who claimed the garment was an Easter Egg about her love story in Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton novel, To Sir Philip, with Love, in which Eloise falls in love with Sir Philip Cane.

Fans pointed out that not only is Eloise’s dress designed in Philip’s favorite color (light green), the garment also featured a flower pattern that closely resembled a geranium — the flowers Philip sends Eloise in the book.

Despite gaining traction among viewers, Bridgerton costume designers, John Glaser, George Sayer and Dougie Hawkes, poured cold water on the theory, telling People that Eloise’s dress details are simply a coincidence.

“The intention wasn't there,” Sayer explained, while Glaser added, “Some things are just done inherently. It's after the fact when people dissect it, I do sometimes think, ‘I had no idea we did that.’ It just was there. It's flattering to think that we're that smart. We're not.”

Netflix / 'Bridgerton'

While this particular theory proved incorrect, the show’s costume designers have been known to drop Bridgerton Easter Eggs via character outfits.

When Season 2 dropped on Netflix in 2021, fans theorized that a green dress worn by Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) in Episode 4 was intended as a clue about her love story with Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), which eventually played out in the newly-released Season 3.

Speaking to People, costume designer Sophie Canale confirmed this was indeed the case, as Penelope’s green gown symbolized the mixing of her family’s yellow color palette and Colin’s blue color palette.

Canale also revealed that she used a similar method when designing costumes for Bridgerton Season 1, which centred on the love story between Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon Basset, the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

“When you see Daphne, we pushed her into lilacs in Season 1 because of the marriage of the families and I think that's quite important to be seen,” she explained.