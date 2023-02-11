There is something particularly shocking about how vulgar and objectifying the “lads” are in the restaurant when they openly discuss Anna Scott and other women they'd like to be with. Yes, the film makes it clear that what they are saying is horrible, but it also showed me how far we have come. Yes, phrases like "she's so clearly up for it" aren’t completely unheard of today, but it does feel like a much less frequent occurrence, which I am glad of.