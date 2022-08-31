Bridgerton Fans Go Wild Over Behind-The-Scenes Polin Snap

As viewers await the much-anticipated third chapter of Shonda Rhimes’ hit period drama Bridgerton, fans will likely be on the lookout for any Season 3 updates in the coming months. What we do already know, however, is that the period drama’s next outing will largely centre on the characters of Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), a duo otherwise known as “Polin.” Now, in the run-up to the new series, fans have been treated to a behind-the-scenes Bridgerton Season 2 throwback featuring the pair — and Daphne Bridgerton makes an appearance, too.

In the photo shared by the show’s official Twitter and Instagram accounts, Coughlan and Newton are shown on the set of the Netflix drama in much more casual attire than Bridgerton fans have become accustomed to. From the neck up, however, the co-stars are very much in character, with Coughlan sporting her famous Penelope locks.

“My, my, there certainly is a lot happening here,” a caption for the behind-the-scenes post reads, which, as eagle-eyed fans may have noticed, also displays Phoebe Dynevor (aka Daphne Bridgerton) in the background pulling a funny face.

“Oh damn, they look so good together,” one excited fan wrote on Twitter, reacting to the on-set snap. “Can we all appreciate the Crocs?,” another user said of Newton’s choice of footwear.

As mentioned, Bridgerton Season 3 will focus on the relationship between Colin and Penelope as the pair conspire to find the latter a husband. “Eager to win back her friendship, Colin offers to mentor Penelope in the ways of confidence to help her find a husband this season. But when his lessons start working a little too well, Colin must grapple with whether his feelings for Penelope are truly just friendly,” an official synopsis teases of the forthcoming episodes. The 2023 release date can’t come soon enough, if you ask us.