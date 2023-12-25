New Bridgerton Season 3 Teaser Art Hints At Polin’s Steamy Mirror Fantasy

Fans once thought they’d get Bridgerton Season 3 in time for Christmas, and it turns out they weren’t exactly wrong. Though new episodes don’t arrive until May, Netflix unveiled five photos and new teaser art on Dec. 25. The images are a gift to all fans, but especially Polin and Kanthony shippers.

Mirror, Mirror

The teaser art is perhaps the most buzz-worthy image of the bunch. It previews Season 3 with a photo of a Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan) gazing at a hand mirror, her knowing look reflected from the glass. On its own, it’s harmless enough, but in the context of Julia Quinn’s Bridgerton book series, it’s enough for stans to need to fan themselves. The image seems to hint at a mirror fantasy that Colin (Luke Newton) divulges to Penelope in Romancing Mister Bridgerton — one that readers are hoping gets some air time in Bridgerton Season 3.

The mirror tease hardly seems accidental. Coughlan has been dropping hints that tie to the steamy scene for at least a year. When asked what fans will get in Season 3 during an ET interview in May 2022, she smiled slyly and said, “Mirror.” Even before that, she filmed a video referencing two very steamy book references she knows are on Polin fans’ wish lists.

“I mean, I know what you guys want to see,” Coughlan said. “Trust me … I get messages about mirrors all the time, I get messages about carriages all the time.”

Netflix

Penelope’s Makeover

The teaser art doesn’t reveal enough of Penelope to showcase her glow-up, but one of the new Season 3 images does. There’s not an overdone yellow dress in sight. Instead, Pen is wearing a beautiful blue gown, and her hairstyle is less over-the-top than the ones she wore in Bridgerton’s first two seasons. The look is also very different from the one Coughlan posted just days before, quipping in part, “You didn’t think you were getting the makeover right away, did you?”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

And, of course, there’s Colin alongside her. The two appear to be standing together at a ball, given the outfits and the dance card dangling from Pen’s wrist. As Netflix’s Season 3 synopsis reveals, Colin will try to help Penelope build up her confidence and find a husband, only to realize his feelings toward her might not be as platonic as he thought.

Colin looks like he’s brooding in another photo. Standing in what appears to be his family’s drawing room, he has something in his hand that looks very much like one of Lady Whistledown’s society papers. Netflix has also teased that Penelope will struggle to keep the fact that she’s Lady Whistledown a secret in the upcoming season.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Don’t Forget Kanthony

Season 2’s star couple, Kate (Simone Ashley) and Anthony (Jonathan Bailey), didn’t love us and leave us. They’ll be back in Season 3, and the new photos give a look at their marital bliss. As Bailey told W earlier in December, there’s “so much to enjoy for both of them now.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton Family Reunion

More Bridgerton means more Bridgertons. The family is back together in the remaining two photos. It’s unclear exactly what’s happening in the shots, but there’s an array of interesting expressions on the different family members’ faces.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

One photo shows the series’ new Francesca Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd. She took over the role after Ruby Stokes left to focus on another Netflix show, Lockwood & Co.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Bridgerton Season 3 premieres in two parts on May 16 and June 13.