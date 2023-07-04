Potential spoilers ahead for Bridgerton Season 3. As we await the much-anticipated Bridgerton Season 3, speculation surrounding the show’s upcoming third chapter has gone into overdrive among fans. In recent months, a TikTok theory regarding Queen Charlotte’s outfits, a divisive prediction about the Season 3 episode rollout, and some revealing behind-the-scenes set photos have been doing the rounds online. Now, a new viral Reddit theory has caught the attention of Bridgerton fans, leaving many concerned about the future of a major character.

Writing on Reddit, one fan noted how Benedict Bridgerton (played by Luke Thompson) was rarely seen “without a glass in his hand or under some influence” throughout much of Season 2, adding that the Bridgerton family also pointed out his substance use in several scenes. “Do you think it is leading somewhere?” the user asked fellow fans, many of whom agreed that Benedict’s storyline in Season 3 and beyond might center on substance issues.

“I had to go rewatch some scenes from the second season, and you're right,” one Reddit user agreed. “Yeah I think that's a very likely route for Benedict’s story arc,” another fan commented. Meanwhile, one user also noted how in the original Julia Quinn novel on which Season 3 is based, Benedict grows “weary” of his own substance use and decides to stay sober at Cavender’s house party.

Other fans took a different view, however, pointing out that Benedict’s alcohol consumption is merely a “representation of his aristocrat lifestyle,” adding: “A second son doesn't have much to do. Alcohol would be something to do, an escape from boredom. I wouldn't read too much into it.”

LIAM DANIEL/NETFLIX

Speaking in 2022, Bridgerton showrunner and executive producer, Chris Van Dusen, teased what storylines fans can expect from Benedict Bridgerton in future seasons, sharing that the character’s sexual fluidity will “absolutely” be explored.

“With Benedict, he gets to be a part of this whole other world, this artsy space with all these colorful characters,” Van Dusen explained. “I think, as a second son, he's been given a certain amount of freedom and it's been so interesting for me to see what he's been able to do with that freedom.”