Warning: Bridgerton book spoilers ahead. Bridgerton is coming back for a new season in 2024 — and naturally, fans are already speculating about all of the drama and romance to come.

Although Season 3 will focus on the love story between Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) and Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton), fans think there may be a few other romances on the horizon. One fan has a very solid theory about Francesca Bridgerton’s (Hannah Dodd) love life — and it all revolves around her costume.

Breaking Down The Bridgerton Books

A little context: the Netflix series is based on the romance novels by Julia Quinn that follow the love lives of the Bridgerton siblings. The first season was based on the first book in the series, The Duke and I, and followed the love story of Daphne Bridgerton (Phoebe Dynevor) and Simon (Regé-Jean Page).

The second season was inspired by the second book, The Viscount Who Loved Me, and focused on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and Kate (Simone Ashley).

Netflix has already confirmed that the upcoming third season will loosely follow Quinn’s fourth book — yes, the show will be jumping slightly out of sequence — and will put the spotlight on Penelope and Colin Bridgerton.

Luke Newton as Colin Bridgerton, Nicola Coughlan as Penelope Featherington in season 3 of Bridgerton. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

Francesca & John Stirling

Some spoilers ahead from the novels: Francesca Bridgerton, one of the younger siblings, ties the knot with John Stirling, a Scottish Earl, sometime after the events of the third book. Francesca isn’t married for long, though.

After John’s passing at the beginning of the sixth book, she goes on to have a much more exciting romance with her husband’s cousin, Michael. But fans are willing to bet that this part of her love story isn’t coming for another season or two, as per the book series’ sequence of events.

However, fans of the novels are beginning to think that the beginning of Francesca’s love story — namely, her marriage to her first husband, John — may be part of the action in Netflix’s upcoming third season.

Why? Well, according to one fan, her jacket contains a hidden easter egg.

Ruth Gemmell as Lady Violet Bridgerton, Hannah Dodd as Francesca Bridgerton, Florence Hunt as Hyacinth Bridgerton in season 3 of Bridgerton. © 2023 Netflix, Inc.

Wearing Her Heart On Her Sleeve?

“We have to talk about Francesca’s wardrobe because it is holding a major clue about her season: Scottish tweed,” Cat Quinn said in an Instagram video, pointing to Netflix’s newly released Season 3 image of Francesca.

As she explained, the tweed jacket Francesca can be seen wearing may be a hint about her relationship status. “It is massively significant that she is wearing this material because it’s from Scotland, which is where her first husband, the Earl of Kilmartin, is from, and where she goes to live in the first years of her marriage,” she says.

In other words, this jacket could be a sign that Francesca and John actually get married during the upcoming season of Bridgerton. Quinn also points out that Francesca appears to be playing with a ring on the fourth finger of her left hand, which could be another sign that her marriage to John is coming up very soon.

Other Bridgerton fans think that this storyline could pay out next. “I can definitely see her being married to John during this season since her marriage story aligns with Colin in the books,” one fan agreed in the comments. “the storytelling in the wardrobe is so on point!” another said.

Part 1 of Bridgerton Season 3 is coming to Netflix on May 16, 2024.