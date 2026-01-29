It’s time for another steamy trip to Mayfair. Bridgerton Season 4 is finally here, and with it comes a slew of new sex scenes that lend a frisky edge to Regency romance.

The latest entry (its first part dropped on Jan. 29) follows Benedict (Luke Thompson), who has shown himself to be the most sexually liberated Bridgerton. But of course, he’s not the only one having a good time in Season 4: Colin (Luke Newton) and Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) prove they’re randy as ever, while Violet takes things to the next level with Marcus, Lady Danbury’s dashing brother.

Need a recap? Here’s when all of the Bridgerton Season 4 sex scenes happen, complete with handy episode timestamps.

Episode 1: “The Waltz”

At about 14 minutes into the first episode, Alice and Will Monrich enjoy some flirty banter in bed, talking power dynamics as they decide who they’ll dress up as at Violet’s masquerade ball. While it’s not a full-fledged steamy scene per se (it seems to take place before, after, or in between the action), it’s a very sweet and swoony moment for the most drama-free couple in the ton.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Episode 3: “The Field Next to the Other Road”

Just after 22 minutes, Francesca and John have sex. It’s “very nice” for John, but not quite as stirring for Francesca. After she asks John if he’s worried about the fact that they haven’t yet conceived a child, he says a woman achieving her pinnacle (read: orgasms) can be helpful. This sets Francesca on a quest to find out exactly what a pinnacle is, getting some well-intentioned but unhelpful metaphors from her mom before Penelope gives her the real scoop.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Speaking of! At about 30 minutes, Penelope and Colin enjoy a bumpy carriage ride in more ways than one — a playful nod to their first sexual encounter in Season 3.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Episode 4: “An Offer from a Gentleman”

At about 29 minutes in, Benedict and Sophie have a charged conversation in the Bridgerton house, and while nothing intimate happens between them yet, Benedict is so taken that he snaps a piece of sketching graphite in his hands, and Sophie heads off to bed for some self-pleasure.

Elsewhere, at 41 minutes, Francesca seems to be having a better time in bed with John. But when she shouts out his name, he correctly guesses that she’s performing her “pinnacle” for his sake. Still, she tells him, the build-up did feel lovely.

Finally, at about 52 minutes, Violet has Marcus over for nighttime “tea” — a romantic rendezvous she arranges with the help of Mrs. Wilson. “We can take it slowly,” Marcus says, but Violet insists: “Get undressed.”

Liam Daniel/Netflix

Moments later, Sophie and Benedict bump into each other on the Bridgerton staircase (oh, the imagery of upstairs meeting downstairs!). Without stopping to chat, they begin making out. Benedict hoists Sophie up against the wall and sucks on his own fingers before reaching under her skirt — an electric moment aptly set to a strings cover of Olivia Rodrigo’s “Bad Idea Right?”