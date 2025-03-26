It may be a while yet until Bridgerton Season 4 makes its sumptuous arrival on Netflix. But until then, fans are having fun imagining what Benedict and Sophie’s love story might look like. To that end, one recent fan theory posits that he will rediscover his artistic side in Season 4 — and he’ll have his new muse to thank.

As you’ll remember, at the end of Season 2, Benedict was distraught to learn that Anthony had secured his spot in art school through a donation. “Perhaps because you sensed the truth, which is that I’m simply not good enough,” he said.

A Picture-Perfect Romance

Season 3 saw Benedict put down the paintbrush, his faith in his talent shaken. But over on Reddit, several fans believe meeting Sophie Baek — aka the “Lady in Silver” — at his mother’s masquerade ball may be the inspiration he needs to rekindle his passion.

“Sophie will be his muse,” one user wrote, suggesting that Benedict might recognize her true identity when he asks to sketch her.

Another fan theorized that after meeting the masked Sophie at the ball, Benedict will become obsessed with drawing and painting his memory of her. Later, Sophie will stumble upon his work and realize he’s been “devoted” to her since the day they met.

Liam Daniel/Netflix

“The insecurity that comes from being an artist and showing off your work, it can be scary,” the Redditor continued, adding that when Benedict “finds his happy ending, his talent will be unleashed and it will be so fulfilling. And then you see he starts painting Sophie how she is with no mask. The true love of his life.”

In Julia Quinn’s novel An Offer from a Gentleman (on which Benedict’s season is based), Sophie actively encourages Benedict’s artistic talent. Unlike on the show, Benedict initially keeps the pastime to himself. That is, until Sophie stumbles upon his work, including a sketch of herself, and assures him he is quite talented.

Teasing Benedict’s Future

The theory doesn’t only track with Benedict’s book, but with Luke Thompson’s comments on his character as well. As the actor told Bustle last year, “[With] Benedict, things seem to surface, then go back underneath, and you don’t hear about them for ages. That doesn’t mean they disappear. Art is still part of Benedict’s character. Whether it gets mined again, we’ll have to see.”

If the latest Bridgerton fan theory pans out, Season 4 may marry Benedict’s artistic passion with his burgeoning love for Sophie. And, well... swoon.