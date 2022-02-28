Britney Just Compared Her "Funny" Botox Experience To This Adam Sandler Movie

Since the much-celebrated end of her 13-year conservatorship, Britney Spears has been free to share her inner most thoughts and feelings with the world. In recent months, Britney Spears’ Instagram profile has been home to the singer’s frequent updates on everything from wardrobe changes to musings on her family drama with her sister, Jamie Lynn. Now, Britney has taken to the social media site to talk about her previous experience with cosmetic surgery. Botox, to be exact.

In a lengthy caption accompanying a video of her sitting on a private plane en route to a “tropical destination,” the singer admitted her former attempt at banishing her wrinkles didn’t exactly go to plan. She wrote: "I’m really debating on getting Botox. I think I’m getting subtle lines on my forehead, but the last time I did it, my eyebrow was raised like the funny girl in the movie Just Go With It.”

Now, if you have watched the 2011 film Just Go With It , you may instantly know what Spears is referring to, and it’s truly a comical sight. In the scene, Danny (Adam Sandler) sees a patient (Rachel Dratch) who is seeking a fix to her botched plastic surgery job. The memorable moment in the film sees Danny unable to hold his laughter, as the patient has one eyebrow abnormally higher than the other.

Spears went on to say: ‘"For three weeks, it wouldn’t come down, it stayed up there. Lol, sounds funny, but it actually wasn’t. I thought it was permanent. I mean, I’m surprised people don’t sue.”

The singer ended her reflective caption with "Anyways just happy to be here as in, present. Grace. Cherishing moments and, most of all, getting strong, spiritually. P.s. I’m not drinking at all, just acting.”

The songstress’ vacation comes shortly after it was announced that she’s signed a book deal reportedly worth $15 million dollars with publishing house Simon & Schuster. The book will provide Spears’ accounts on her life, family, fame, and music, and hopefully more hilarious anecdotes. The #FreeBritney brigade will no doubt be very eager to read this one.