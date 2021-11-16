This Is How Britney Spears Is Celebrating Being Freed From Her Conservatorship

It’s Britney, b*tch, and it’s time for her to enjoy her freedom. In a Nov. 15 Instagram post, Britney Spears said she’s celebrating the end of her conservatorship for the next two months, marking the momentous occasion with her “first glass of champagne.” Spears’ conservatorship was officially terminated on Nov. 12, roughly 13 years after it was instated. Her victory concluded a long legal battle that the singer has fought in court over the past two years, including when she bravely spoke out against the legal arrangement in emotional court testimonies.

Spears revealed to her followers how she commemorated her first day of freedom: “What an amazing weekend … I felt like I was on cloud 9 the whole time !!!” she said. “I actually got my first glass of champagne at the most beautiful restaurant I’ve ever seen last night !!!!” Spears said she would keep celebrating for “the next two months” with her milestone 40th birthday coming up on Dec. 2. “I mean after 13 years … I think I’ve waited long ENOUGH !!!!” she wrote.

Spears then thanked the people that helped free her from the conservatorship, including her attorney Mathew Rosengart, who she only got permission from the court to hire in July. “I’m so happy my lawyer Mathew Rosengart came into my life when he did,” she wrote. “He has truly turned my life around … I’m forever thankful for that !!!!”

Spears also once again acknowledged the fans that made the #FreeBritney movement achieve its goal, after calling them “the best fans in the world” on Friday. “What a sight seeing so many people celebrating my victory …. I love my fans so much … so thank you !!!!⁣” she said.

The court placed Spears under a conservatorship in 2008, with her father Jamie being appointed as her primary conservator. This arrangement severely limited her control over her finances and personal decisions, but fans were not aware of how much she was restricted until she spoke out in court. In June, Spears alleged that she was held in a mental health facility against her will and put on lithium in 2019, and forced to wear an IUD for pregnancy prevention. In July, Spears accused her father of conservatorship abuse, claiming that he would revoke her driver’s license, hair vitamins, and even coffee. “This conservatorship has allowed my dad to ruin my life,” she said.

Her path to freedom opened up when Spears, who was forbidden from hiring her own legal counsel, was finally granted the ability to hire Rosengart after the July hearing. He moved quickly. On Sept. 29, Spears’ father was permanently suspended as the conservator of her person and estate, clearing the way for the conservatorships to end completely on Nov. 12. Spears has not indicated what she intends to do next career-wise, as she is focused on her newfound happiness.