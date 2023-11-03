Much has already been revealed about Britney Spears’ now-infamous relationship with former beau Justin Timberlake in her memoir The Woman in Me. Thus far, she claimed he cheated on her “several times” and that she got pregnant and had an abortion during their romance, among other things.

Now, new details about their breakup are coming to light, including how the “Toxic” singer had to film a music video 10 minutes after being dumped via text.

More Breakup Details Revealed

Hulu’s Impact x Nightline released an episode on Nov. 2 dedicated to the pop princess in the aftermath of her memoir. In it, Chris Applebaum, the music video director of “Overprotected,” shared how Spears got to work right after her breakup.

On the set of the “Overprotected” MV, Applebaum recounted sensing “immediately” that something was wrong with the singer.

Justin Timberlake and Britney Spears in 2002. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

“I walk into her trailer, and Britney’s not dressed for the next scene,” Applebaum recalled in the episode. “She’s not ready, her hair and makeup isn’t ready. She’s still in a Juicy Couture sweatsuit.”

He continued, “I asked her if everything was OK, and she said, ‘No, things are not OK, because look,’ and she held out her flip phone and I saw this text which said, ‘It’s over.”

The director confirmed that the message was from Justin Timberlake, whom she was dating at the time. He added, “It seemed like that was the end of the video shoot, and I acknowledged that with everybody.”

Britney Was “On Fire”

Applebaum, however, gave Spears a choice: “If you feel like you wanna get out there and show him that he just lost the best thing that he ever had, let’s do it.”

Despite just being dumped via text message after a three-year relationship, Spears decided to film.

Screenshot via YouTube

Which “Overprotected” Was It?

While the OG “Overprotected” was released in 2001 as part of her eponymous third studio album, Britney, Applebaum directed the “Darkchild Remix,” which was released months later, in April of 2002.

Screenshot via YouTube

The MV begins with Spears watching the media criticize her revealing ’fits and deciding to sneak out with her friends to a dance club. Choreographed by Brian Friedman, the video has Spears’ signature dance breaks, including one in pouring rain.

Applebaum already spoke about the shoot in March of 2002, praising Spears for her “stamina” and “patience” during the 23-hour production. He even shared that Spears “envisioned the treatment herself,” adding that the “shoot went so smoothly.”

She’s quite the professional.