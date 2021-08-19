Britney Spears Quoted Justin Timberlake’s Lyrics On Her Instagram

It’s been almost 20 years since Britney Spears and Justin Timberlake broke up, dissolving one of the most high-profile relationships in pop music history. While both singers have moved on and found love elsewhere, any time the two connect to this day, even if it’s in the most low-key way, fans freak out, and the latest moment between them is especially fun to watch.

Spears recently took to Instagram, her social media platform of choice, to share a photo of an unidentified woman with an absolutely enormous cat. The pop icon seemingly had no reason to post the pic, other than it being something that made her laugh amid all of the buzz surrounding her conservatorship legal battle. The image is fun, but what really grabbed everyone’s attention was the caption, which features a name drop of her ex and even some of his lyrics: “As JT would say ... haters gonna say it’s fake !!!!!,” Spears wrote below the photo of the massive feline, adding, “I MEAN ... wow I have no idea ... what do you guys think 💭 ???? I’ve always liked small kittens … although big cats are extremely smart they always sort of scared me!!!!!!”

The first part of her caption is what set the internet ablaze, as not only does Spears reference her former fling with his lyrics, but she cites him specifically. The line “haters gonna say it’s fake” is taken from Timberlake’s song “Filthy,” which serves as the lead single from his most recent album Man of the Woods.

While the track was only a momentary hit and the album underperformed, apparently Spears is a fan. In April 2020, Spears first showed her love for the song “Filthy” when she used the tune to soundtrack a dancing clip. The pop superstar even praised her former boyfriend further in the caption, going out of her way to say, “PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago … but hey the man is a genius!!!” Timberlake responded with a handful of emojis, showing that he loved the post.

Many fans were shocked that Spears outright named Timberlake in her post, and they wasted no time in showing their disbelief in the comments. Erickaspears chimed in saying, “JT? As in Justin Timberlake?” while fellow user bvbyvngel added, “JUST*N T*MBERLAKE,” barely disguising who they were referencing. Some commenters took the opportunity to make a joke for the likes, and many succeeded in turning the lighthearted post into something even funnier. Emeraldphoenix414 kept things timely by demanding “Free Britney right meow!” while renaraacavalcante wrote, “Catney Spears.”

Spears’ post is the latest social interaction between the two former partners, and it seems like now that time has passed, their names pop up next to one another more and more often. Earlier this summer, Timberlake tweeted his support for the “Toxic” singer as she continued to fight her controversial conservatorship, saying, “Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was … what’s happening to her is just not right.”

Back in February, the “Mirrors” star apologized to both Spears and Janet Jackson for wronging them many years prior. He started off by acknowledging that he was aware of the backlash following the airing of the documentary Framing Britney Spears, starting off by saying, “I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.” He then added, “I specifically want to apologize to Britney Spears and Janet Jackson both individually, because I care for and respect these women and I know I failed,” accepting his role in hurting their careers and contributing to the world piling on and harassing them.

Spears and Timberlake have been through a lot and have had their ups and downs, and while they may not exactly be best friends these days, it looks like they’re in a much better place.