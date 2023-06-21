Although the singer’s strained relationship with her family has been well documented in recent years, Britney Spears has seemingly reconciled with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. In an Instagram video shared on June 20, Spears can be seen dancing on a boat alongside her husband, Sam Asghari, while on vacation. In an accompanying caption, the “Toxic” hitmaker revealed that she met with her younger sibling “last week” on the set of Jamie Lynn’s Paramount+ film Zoey 102 — the long-awaited follow-up to her successful Nickelodeon series, Zoey 101.

“It was nice to visit my sister on set last week!!! I’ve missed you guys so much,” Spears wrote on Instagram. “Loyal girls stay home but it’s so nice to visit family!!! This is me and Hesam’s first vacation in a year!!! I’m so so blessed and I’m gonna play the queen of hearts now.”

The post comes after another reconciliation post shared by the singer back in May, in which Spears revealed that her mother, Lynne Spears, had visited her for the first time in years.

“My sweet mama showed up at my doorstep yesterday after 3 years … it’s been such a long time,” Spears wrote in a caption, along with a photograph of herself as a child wearing a pink tutu. “With family, there’s always things that need to be worked out… but time heals all wounds! After being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT!.”

The aforementioned social media posts were shared after multiple sources close to the singer suggested that Spears might be ready to repair relationships with certain family members. Speaking to The Messenger in May 2023, an insider claimed that Britney had “started talking to different members of her family” including her mother and brother, Bryan Spears.