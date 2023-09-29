Caelynn Miller-Keyes’ Pre-Wedding Look Is Giving Total Parent Trap Vibes

Bachelor Nation’s Caelynn Miller-Keyes and Dean Unglert are married, tying the knot on Sept. 23, with the bride donning a sleek, traditional dress. But it’s her pre-wedding look that has us feeling nostalgic. The Bachelor alum wore another white gown complete with a matching top hat, drawing comparisons to an iconic bridal look from Lindsay Lohan’s film, The Parent Trap.

In the 1999 classic, wedding dress designer Elizabeth James (Natasha Richardson) takes her daughter Hallie (who Elizabeth thinks is her twin sister, Annie) to a bridal photoshoot to help the staff sort out a veil emergency. Elizabeth brilliantly suggests wearing a top hat underneath the veil to raise it off the ground, suddenly inventing an unexpected yet chic bridal look. She asks her daughter to pick between a black or white top hat, and Hallie wisely chooses white to blend in with the veil.

Miller-Keyes did something similar — but with a country twist — at a welcome dinner for guests, which she posted to her Instagram. “I need another word to describe the weekend other than perfect, but it really was,” she wrote. “Also look at my hot, Yellowstone husband!!”

Vendela Kirsebom donning the iconic wedding tophat in 'The Parent Trap.’ Disney+

The Parent Trap top hat has become a beloved wedding look, recirculating on social media often. “Nothing will ever be as chic Elizabeth James placing the top hat under the veil in The Parent Trap,” writer Evan Ross Katz wrote in a recent Instagram post. Norwegian-Swedish model and actress Vendela Kirsebom was the lucky lady to don the now-iconic trend in the movie.

According to PEOPLE, the Bachelor in Paradise stars tied the knot an intimate outdoor ceremony near Unglert’s hometown of Meredith, Colorado. The wedding weekend has a “Camp Bell” theme, nodding to Miller-Keyes’ love of summer camp and named after Unglert’s late mother Donna Bell, who passed away from breast cancer when he was a teenager. They both plan to change their last names to Bell in her honor.

The couple’s welcome dinner was perhaps most emblematic of the camp theme, where they had guests dine at one long outdoor table. “I loved summer camp more than anything growing up, so we incorporated some camp themes throughout the weekend, like field day, to really allow everyone to get to know each other,” she told the outlet.

Hallie and Annie met at summer camp — just one more thing Miller-Keyes’ wedding seemingly has in common with The Parent Trap.