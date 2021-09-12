The Parent Trap's Elizabeth James Was Basically Princess Diana & These Looks Prove It

Do you ever watch a film and just sit there and think, “Who on earth does that actor remind me of?” Well, while re-watching The Parent Trap recently (it was for research purposes, I swear), I had that exact thought when Elizabeth James – aka British actress Natasha Richardson – came on screen. And the person she reminded me of? The late Princess Diana.
And after a little nose around social media, I’ve discovered I’m not the only one who’s had this thought while watching the 1998 classic. In fact, it turns out a few people actually thought that Richardson and Princess Diana were the same person.
Whatever your thoughts on this phenomenon, it’s hard to deny that the resemblance between the two women is striking. Richardson’s decidedly ’90s haircut in The Parent Trap is straight out of the Diana playbook, with Elizabeth James rocking a short blonde bob and fringe.
Then there were James’ the outfits. Oh, the outfits. So chic, so elegant, so distinctly Diana. Did costume designer Penny Rose use the princess as inspiration? While she’s never said for certain, I can’t help but think at least one image of her was pinned on Rose’s moodboard. Both wore neutral tones, casual shirts, and classic LBDs.