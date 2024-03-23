For the second time, Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden have quietly welcomed a baby. The couple surprised fans by announcing the arrival of their first son on social media March 22. Their reveal also included their newborn’s name, and true to form, it’s a unique one: Cardinal Madden.

Becoming A Family Of Four

Madden, 45, was the one to announce that he and Diaz, 51, are now parents to two. “We are blessed and excited to announce the birth of our Son, Cardinal Madden,” he began his Instagram caption. “He is awesome and We are all so happy he is here!”

The announcement was accompanied by artwork rather than any baby pictures, a choice he and Diaz made to keep both Cardinal and his 4-year-old sister, Raddix, safe. “For the kids [sic] safety and privacy we won’t be posting any pictures- but he’s a really cute,” Madden added. “We are feeling so blessed and grateful.” He concluded by sending his followers “so much love” from his family.

The love came right back in the comments. His twin brother, Joel Madden, sent five red heart emojis, and Joel’s father-in-law, Lionel Richie, sent one brown one. Pete Wentz opted for the sparkles emoji, while Katy Perry commented, “another earth angel.”

Artwork shared by Benji Madden Benji Madden/Instagram

Flying High

Madden didn’t say anything specific about the origins of Cardinal’s name, but the post’s artwork strongly hints it was inspired by nature. The art reads, “A little bird whispered to me.” Adorably, it coordinates with the ornithological name Joel and wife Nicole Richie gave their now-14-year-old son, Sparrow.

The piece includes a sketch of half a man’s face, neck, and shoulders, plus a colored rose. Madden tagged Diaz, possibly indicating she’s the artist behind it. Help may have come from Cardinal’s older sister, too, given the scribbles featured in the bright background.

Family Life

Diaz and Madden were together long before having kids. Though they got married after less than a year of dating in January 2015, it was almost four years before Raddix arrived. She was born via surrogate in December 2019, and Diaz later gushed about parenting with her husband. “I’m so lucky to get to do it with Benji and we’re just having the best time,” she said during an Instagram live in April 2020.

The couple is mostly private about their family life, but Madden has a “little tradition” of showing his “Queen” love on social media on special occasions. For her birthday in August, he called her his “beautiful wife,” “best partner in everything,” the “greatest Mom,” and more, and then added, “So grateful to have our family and I am one lucky man.” Diaz responded in the comments in part, “There’s no one else I would rather do this life with. We are so blessed.”