Cardi B Confirms Breakup From Husband Offset

Cardi B is going through a breakup. In the early hours of Dec. 11, the rapper confirmed rumors that she had split from her husband Offset during an Instagram Live, stating that she has “been single for a minute now.”

“I don’t know if y’all have been getting clues from me from my Live, or from my Instagram Stories, where I put certain music,” she said. “When it comes to events and stuff, I don’t think it's true, I don’t care to find out because I have been single for a minute now.”

Clues About Cardi & Offset’s Split

Rumors circulated that Cardi and Offset had split after fans noticed they unfollowed each other on Instagram and she started sharing cryptic messages on her Story, like “You know when you just outgrow relationships” and “I’m tired of protecting people’s feelings... I gotta put myself first!”

During her Instagram Live, Cardi went on to explain why she’s hesitated to confirm her breakup to the public. “I have been afraid to... not afraid but I just don't know how to tell the world,” she said.

“I feel like today has been like a sign. The last time I got on Live, I kind of wanted to tell you but I didn't know how to tell you so I changed my mind.”

Offset and Cardi B are seen on September 13, 2023 in New York City. Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

New Beginnings

The two secretly got married in September 2017 after just a few months of dating. Cardi initially filed for divorce in late 2020, before reconciling with Offset just a couple of months later. They share two children, a 5-year-old daughter Kulture, and a 2-year-old son Wave.

Offset has yet to comment on the split, but Cardi is looking forward to her next chapter as a single woman. “I wanna start 2024 like, fresh, open,” she said. “I’m curious for a new life, new beginning. I’m excited.”