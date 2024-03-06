Every awards season, celebs and filmmakers from the year’s most acclaimed movies attend luncheons, screenings, and red-carpet events aplenty, all as part of meticulously planned bids to land a coveted Oscar. But this year, their wins and nominations are secondary to their facial expressions, which have turned out to be the true stars of awards season.

Stars like Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, and Cillian Murphy have been nominated at every ceremony, including the Golden Globes, Critics Choice Awards, SAG Awards, BAFTAs, and the all-important Oscars. But it’s their reactions to the madness around them that are truly grabbing fans’ attention, ranging from heartwarming support to shady side-eye.

Even Taylor Swift wasn’t safe from becoming a viral meme. Below, revisit the hilarious moments that have won awards season.

Cillian Murphy’s Side-Eye

Cillian Murphy at the Paris Premiere of Oppenheimer on July 11, 2023. JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images

Even as Cillian Murphy is racking up wins for the leading role in Oppenheimer, his side-eye has stolen the show. During the 2024 SAG Awards, he gave the perfect combo of eye-roll and side-eye on the red carpet, earning him the nickname “Judgy Cillian.”

Taylor Swift’s Unamused Blank Stare

Taylor Swift looking unamused by Jo Koy’s joke at the 2024 Golden Globes. Golden Globes via Twitter

During the 2024 Golden Globes, host Jo Koy joked about the NFL showing Taylor Swift during their games, saying that the award show would have “fewer camera shots.”

Understandably, Swift was not amused. Instead of laughing, she avoided eye contact with the camera, gave a blank expression, and continued sipping her drink.

Ryan Gosling’s Confusion

Ryan Gosling looking confused at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards. Critics Choice via The CW

Billie Eilish’s Barbie song “What Was I Made For?” has dominated awards season, winning the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and Grammy for Song of the Year. This may explain why Ryan Gosling was so confused when his own Barbie track, “I’m Just Ken,” beat Eilish at the Critics’ Choice Awards, resulting in his viral deadpan expression.

The actor eventually joined the crowd in giving songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt a standing ovation, while also shaking his head in disbelief.

Ayo Edebiri Talking To Prince William

Prince William meets Phoebe Dynevor, Ayo Edebiri, Sophie Wilde and Mia McKenna Bruce at the BAFTA Film Awards 2024 on February 18, 2024 in London, England. WPA Pool/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

There is a lot to analyze in this one photo of Prince William meeting the BAFTA Rising Star Award nominees at the 2024 ceremony, most notably Ayo Edebiri’s reaction to William’s laughter. Did he crack an awful joke? Was she distracted by his bowtie? The possible reasons for her reaction felt endless, which is why the photo quickly went viral, accompanied by many, many memes.

The video of the meet-and-greet shows that it actually went quite smoothly, revealing that Edebiri’s reaction was to her own joke.

Emma Stone Applauding Lily Gladstone

Nobody was happier that Lily Gladstone won a SAG award than Emma Stone. At the 2024 ceremony, Stone was the first person to gleefully react when Gladstone won the award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for Killers of the Flower Moon, despite also being nominated for Poor Things.

Given how the two seem to be neck and neck in the Oscars’ Best Actress race, viewers were surprised by Stone’s ecstatic support when Gladstone prevailed at SAG. No matter who wins the Academy Award, it’ll likely be a great night for both stars.