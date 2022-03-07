Charli XCX Has Reclaimed The Hilariously Bad Nickname Cardi B Gave Her

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Charli XCX, the mastermind behind huge hits “Boom Clap” and “Boys” recalled a hilarious story about a nickname Cardi B accidentally gave her back in 2018. Collaborating on Rita Ora’s song “Girls”, featuring Cardi, Charli and Bebe Rexha, the rapper went to tag XCX and mistakenly tweeted a rather hilarious alternative.

The British singer recalled: “She [Cardi] tweets the song, and I’m like ‘Oh my God. Cardi B tweeted my name. This is huge.’ And then I checked the tag, and instead of Charli XCX, it’s Charli STD. I felt honoured, actually. If anyone is gonna make this kind of online error, it’s gotta be Cardi, because it’s iconic. I’m almost happy it happened. She can call me Charil STD whenever she wants.”

With huge studio hits “I Like It” and “Up” behind her, Cardi B is a revered figure in rap music. Her collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion in the form of “WAP” was an instant hit, reclaiming female sexuality. The star has 22M followers on Twitter, making the fanfare with Charli XCX all the more hysterical.

Last month, Charli XCX announced a break from social media, after the criticism surrounding her new art became too much. “I’m thinking of just drafting tweets from afar when I feel like saying something. I can’t really handle it here right now”, the singer tweeted.

Charli XCX’s fifth studio album, “Crash,” lands on Friday, Mar. 18. Featuring singles “Good Ones” and “New Shapes,” this project includes iconic collaborations with pop royalty Rina Sawayama, Christine & The Queens, and Caroline Polachek.